Observations: Kyle Okposo, Jeff Skinner deliver, but Sabres' point streak ends

“Their daily routine, their habits, their work ethic, they’re dialed in,” Granato said of Skinner and Okposo. “I mean, they’re very committed to their game, and they walk in this building every day with a sense of obligation. I see that as a coach. They are professionals. We saw that as a coaching staff and you do whatever you can as a coaching staff to help those guys, whatever you can.”

Tage Thompson added to his remarkable résumé by scoring his 31st goal of the season to cut the deficit to 4-3 on the assist by Skinner with 9:41 remaining in regulation. Thompson, 24, has 35 points in 35 games at home, tied for fifth in the league this season. He hadn’t played center in the league before making the switch during training camp in October.

But the young, inexperienced Sabres needed a jolt from puck drop. Okposo provided one with help from Samuelsson. With Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas pushing Okposo in the back, Samuelsson shot the puck where only the Buffalo winger could reach it. Okposo extended his stick to his right to redirect the puck for a 1-0 lead late in the first period.