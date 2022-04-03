Observations: Kyle Okposo, Jeff Skinner deliver, but Sabres' point streak ends

There was not a sold-out crowd inside KeyBank Center to encourage the Buffalo Sabres to mount a comeback against the Florida Panthers’ elite lineup.
Energy had to be summoned in other ways, a significant adjustment for the young Sabres less than 48 hours after 19,070 fans filled the arena to celebrate the 51-year broadcasting career of franchise legend Rick Jeanneret.
The challenge increased in difficulty after a second period in which the Sabres allowed three goals against a Stanley Cup contender that entered the game having scored 20 more times than any other team in the NHL.
The Buffalo Sabres lost to the Florida Panthers, 5-3, on Sunday at the KeyBank Center.
Slowly, the Sabres pushed back, even after their deficit grew to three. It was Jeff Skinner who delivered in a big way, scoring his 28th goal of the season before helping Buffalo trim the deficit to one with a highlight-reel assist. And even though the game ended with a 5-3 win for Florida to halt Buffalo’s point streak at eight, this was another example of how much has changed for the franchise since Don Granato took over as coach last March.
In addition to Skinner adding to his season total, Kyle Okposo scored the game’s opening goal by redirecting Mattias Samuelsson’s shot past goalie Spencer Knight in the first period. Okposo, a 34-year-old winger, has 18 goals after totaling only 11 the previous two seasons.
“Their daily routine, their habits, their work ethic, they’re dialed in,” Granato said of Skinner and Okposo. “I mean, they’re very committed to their game, and they walk in this building every day with a sense of obligation. I see that as a coach. They are professionals. We saw that as a coaching staff and you do whatever you can as a coaching staff to help those guys, whatever you can.”
Tage Thompson added to his remarkable résumé by scoring his 31st goal of the season to cut the deficit to 4-3 on the assist by Skinner with 9:41 remaining in regulation. Thompson, 24, has 35 points in 35 games at home, tied for fifth in the league this season. He hadn’t played center in the league before making the switch during training camp in October.
But the young, inexperienced Sabres needed a jolt from puck drop. Okposo provided one with help from Samuelsson. With Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas pushing Okposo in the back, Samuelsson shot the puck where only the Buffalo winger could reach it. Okposo extended his stick to his right to redirect the puck for a 1-0 lead late in the first period.
Okposo is on track to reach the 20-goal milestone for the first time since he totaled 22 with the New York Islanders in 2015-16. Since Granato took over as coach last March, Okposo has 20 goals and 50 points in his 76 games in the Sabres’ lineup. He has five points in his last five games despite receiving a heavy dose of defensive zone starts since rejoining Zemgus Girgensons and Cody Eakin on a line on March 17.
“He’s our leader and he’s been around a long time,” Skinner said of Okposo. “He’s having a great year. I think, obviously, we have a lot of young guys, for them to have that as an example, me personally, I’ve been around long enough to know what veteran guys can bring to teams. He’s one of those guys that brings a lot. … He made some big plays at key times.”
The second period was one of the Sabres’ worst 20-minute stretches since a 6-1 loss to Edmonton on March 17. They were outshot 22-8 and allowed three goals as the Panthers roared back from the early deficit to take a 3-1 lead into the third period.
Anthony Duclair scored twice for Florida (48-15-6), which clinched a playoff spot with the victory. The Panthers also received goals from Jonathan Huberdeau, Anton Lundell and Mackenzie Weegar.
The difference early was Jacob Bryson losing his edge in the defensive zone, leading to a turnover that resulted in Huberdeau tying the score at 6:18 into the second period. The Sabres then surrendered two goals in a span of 1:05, capped by Duclair’s short side shot from the right circle over goalie Dustin Tokarski’s glove to make it 3-1.
The Sabres overcomplicated the game for themselves while trying to conjure the energy to fend off the prolific Panthers. But after Florida took a 4-1 lead only 57 seconds into the third period, Skinner injected energy into the club.
Buffalo’s comeback attempt began at 8:25 into the third period with Skinner scoring on the power play during a scramble around the crease. Less than two minutes later, he made an impressive between-the-legs pass to set up Thompson’s goal. Skinner has his sixth career 50-point season – he totaled only 16 goals and 26 points in his 84 games under former coach Ralph Krueger – and remains a catalyst for the Sabres’ offense.
“Obviously, I liked our response in the third,” said Okposo. “It was an emotional game Friday. A very emotional game. The last time we had one of those, we went out to Edmonton and laid an egg, and I thought tonight we did a good job of coming out and being ready to play. With a young team, that’s not an easy thing to do.”
The Sabres almost tied the score with Victor Olofsson’s one-timer from the right circle late in the third period, but they were called for two minor penalties in a span of 62 seconds in the final three minutes of regulation. Weegar secured the win and playoff berth with his goal to make it 5-3.
Buffalo (25-34-11) lost in regulation for only the second time in 12 games and it inched closer to officially extending its playoff drought to a league-record 11 seasons. But in addition to development of young players under Granato, veterans like Skinner and Okposo have provided consistent offense. The Sabres will need both in the final 12 games of this season and when they begin Year 2 under Granato next fall.
Here are other observations from the game:
1. Momentum shift
The Sabres were still in control of the game when Knight stopped Vinnie Hinostroza on a breakaway five minutes into the second period. Huberdeau scored less than a minute later, beginning the Panthers’ surge. Florida finished with 40 shots on goal and would have added to the lead had it not been for the goaltending of Tokarski.
2. Clinch
With the Panthers’ win, former Sabres forward Sam Reinhart clinched his first career playoff berth in his seventh full NHL season. Reinhart had zero points and two shots on goal in 20:31 of ice time Sunday.
3. Rebounding
Mittelstadt’s strong play continued Sunday, as the 23-year-old center used his speed, patience and passing to create opportunities for his linemates. He also came close to scoring the opening goal with a shot from the left circle that Knight steered away at 12:59 into the game.
4. Around the boards
Defenseman Colin Miller cleared Covid protocol and will skate on his own before rejoining the Sabres for practice. Will Butcher, Anders Bjork and John Hayden also were healthy scratches Sunday. … … This was Panthers defenseman Robert Hagg’s first game back in Buffalo since he was traded by the Sabres to Florida last month. … Alex Tuch recorded his 100th career assist on Skinner’s goal.