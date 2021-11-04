Observations: Kraken release their will on Sabres, hand Buffalo 5-2 defeat

SEATTLE -- The Buffalo Sabres were getting drubbed all night by the expansion Seattle Kraken but the third period was still set up for them Thursday in Climate Pledge Arena.

The Sabres were outshot, 30-11, through 40 minutes and only spectacular work by Dustin Tokarski in goal allowed them to salvage a 2-2 tie. They simply had to find their game long enough to win a period and get a split of their four-game road trip.

Didn't happen. The third period was much like the first two. Tokarski stopped Calle Jarnkrok on a breakaway in the first minute but the scoring chances continued and the goals followed.

Jordan Eberle scored a pair of third-period goals to complete the first hat trick in Kraken history and Seattle added a Jaden Schwartz empty-netter to overpower the Sabres, 5-2, before a roaring sellout crowd of 17,151.

"It doesn't really matter how the first 40 (minutes) went, good or bad," Tokarski said. "We were right there 20 minutes to win a game and we didn't get it done. That's the disappointing part for sure."

A few hours after former captain Jack Eichel was dealt to Vegas, the Sabres were outhustled all over the ice. They gave up three breakaways while on the power play and numerous odd-man rushes. Tokarski was bailing them out continuously.