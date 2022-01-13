Observations: Jeff Skinner's milestone marker propels Sabres to road win

"Very pleased," said coach Don Granato. "I felt our guys deserved the win. They worked for it. They earned it from the first drop of the puck all the way to Hinostroza’s goal. They battled and they stuck to a game plan."

There was also the remarkable play of Skinner, who is now on pace for a 30-goal season. He secured his 500th career point and a 3-1 Sabres lead when he gathered a loose puck at center ice, crossed the blue line with a Predators player trailing and sniped a shot over goalie Juuse Saros’ glove at 7:59 into the third period.

"When he’s scoring goals, he’s happy," Dahlin said of Skinner. "When he’s angry and he competes out there, he scores."

Skinner’s goals, his 12th and 13th of the season, occurred after he was called for two minor penalties in a six-minute span. The Sabres, though, managed to overcome their mistakes in their best performance since before the holiday break and improved to 3-2-1 in their last six road games.

"We frustrated them and I think that was a big key for the win today," said Dahlin.

Here are other observations from the game Thursday night:

1. Back at it