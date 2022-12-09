Observations: Jeff Skinner's match penalty costs Sabres in OT loss to Penguins

Jeff Skinner was so elated that the Buffalo Sabres’ playmaking, goal-scoring, $9 million-per-season winger nearly tumbled backward after he brought the crowd to its feet Friday night in KeyBank Center.

Skinner quickly regained his balance, embraced a few teammates in response to the go-ahead goal and pointed toward Casey Mittelstadt to ensure that his secondary assist didn’t go unnoticed. The Sabres had scored twice in 67 seconds, capped by Skinner’s 13th goal of the season, to take their first lead of the game late in the second period.

This wasn’t a brief surge by Buffalo. Tristan Jarry wasn’t going to protect the Penguins’ net all game, not on another night in which the Sabres were creating scoring chances with each of their four forward lines. A breakthrough seemed inevitable.

The Sabres needed more, though, and they rallied again to tie the score with 1:30 left in regulation when Kyle Okposo delivered a power-play goal to help send the game to overtime. An emotional penalty cost Buffalo in the end.

Skinner was given a five-minute major match penalty for cross-checking Jake Guentzel in the face, and the Penguins scored 3:24 into overtime on Jeff Carter's power-play goal to earn a 4-3 win for Pittsburgh.

A late whack at the puck led to brief melee. Sabres goalie Craig Anderson was furious when he was hit by Guentzel's stick after the whistle. Skinner chased down the Penguins winger and, incensed after being slashed, delivered a cross check that hit Guentzel in the jaw.

It spoiled a Sabres comeback. They trailed by one goal with 3:30 left in regulation after Penguins forward Brock McGinn scored a one-timer from the right circle that hit the far post.

This matchup was different before the puck dropped. For years, the story was Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin’s dominance over the Sabres. This time, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was fielding questions about how his club planned to stop Buffalo’s superstar center, Tage Thompson, who tied the franchise record with five goals Wednesday night in Columbus.

The Penguins didn’t look prepared for anyone but Thompson. The Sabres (12-13-2) overwhelmed Pittsburgh by pressuring the oldest team in the NHL into sloppy mistakes. Buffalo had a 12-2 edge in shots on goal through the first 12 minutes of the second period and 8-1 through 11 minutes of the second period.

Pittsburgh (15-8-4), which is 11-2-2 in its last 15, showed little life until its power play took the ice late in the first period, and it took a 1-0 lead in the second on the man advantage when Jake Guentzel had enough space to fire a shot from the slot past a screened Anderson at 15:36.

The Sabres didn’t unravel. Don Granato and his coaching staff have developed what Buffalo has lacked in numerous meetings against the Penguins: multiple lines that can score. Olofsson’s goal was the latest example, as he collected a centering pass in the slot and scored his 12th goal of the season to make it 1-1 with a shot over Jarry’s blocker.

Another Penguins blunder allowed the Penguins take the lead. Thompson collected a pass from Mittelstadt at the high slot then, noticing defenseman Brian Dumoulin was cheating to the left side of Pittsburgh’s net, passed in front to Skinner, who stickhandled around Jarry and scored for a 2-1 lead with 45 seconds left in the second period.

A series of mistakes lost Buffalo the lead. Owen Power’s clearing attempt was blocked at the blue line by Crosby, then the Penguins cycled the puck until Rakell scored off a rebound to tie it, 2-2, only 2:53 into the third period.

Okposo tied it again for Buffalo when he one-timed a centering pass from Jack Quinn. But the penalty led to the power play that Carter turned into the winning goal.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Formidable line

This was another outstanding game by the Sabres’ top line of Skinner, Thompson and Alex Tuch. Skinner and Thompson extended their point streaks to six games, while Tuch was a force with the puck for most of the night.

Thompson had his run of goal-scoring end, but he’s up to 41 points in 27 games this season. Skinner, meanwhile, has 13 goals and 33 points. Skinner, though, will face a disciplinary hearing because of the match penalty and will likely get multiple games.

2. Bounce back

This was an encouraging performance by Mittelstadt, who assisted on both Sabres goals in the second period. Mittelstadt was active with and without the puck, playing a physical game the coaches need to see from the 24-year-old. He leveled Rakell with a big hit that led to a questionable interference penalty.

The Sabres need Mittelstadt to solve what’s ailed him at 5-on-5 this season. He had only two assists, a minus-8 rating and seven shots on goal in his previous eight games. It’s been a struggle. They’re not benching someone who brings value on the power play like Mittelstadt. The same goes for Olofsson, who scored his second even-strength goal in his last 19 games with the well-timed drive to the net and finish to tie the score Friday night.

Tyson Jost made a perfect centering pass from the left point to spring Olofsson for the open look on Jarry.

3. Wild first

The Penguins must not have listened to their coaches. They must have known the Sabres would try to pressure the puck to create turnovers, yet there were several notable giveaways by Pittsburgh players that led to scoring chances or offensive-zone time for Buffalo.

The Sabres outshot the Penguins 12-2 through 12 minutes with Dahlin having two quality scoring chances from in tight, including one from the slot when he was left uncovered. Victor Olofsson hit the post, JJ Peterka had a chance on a rush with Dahlin and a low shot by Alex Tuch nearly beat Tristan Jarry.

It wasn’t until a power play late in the first that Pittsburgh started to show some signs of life. Two Sabres broke their stick during the penalty kill, Mattias Samuelsson and Zemgus Girgensons, but they managed to keep the puck out of the net because of a key block by Henri Jokiharju. Anderson also had to make a big save on Jeff Carter, who was left open in front.

The crowd roared when the Sabres finally got a clear, ensuring a score of 0-0 at the intermission. They outshot the Penguins 13-6 in the first period after blocking six attempts.

4. Sitting out

Winger Rasmus Asplund was a healthy scratch for the seventh time in eight games. He’s typically one of their best defensive forwards and a reliable penalty-killer, but there isn’t a lineup spot available at the moment.

Asplund, 25, is a pending restricted free agent. He’s someone the Sabres should be evaluating and developing to determine if he’s part of the solution beyond this season. Sitting in the press box won’t provide any clarity. Asplund and his many fans on social media can find solace in the fact that other Sabres forwards to sit games have shown progress upon returning to the lineup.

Defenseman Lawrence Pilut was a healthy scratch, while winger Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed), defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body) and goalie Eric Comrie (lower body) remain out because of injury.

5. Next

The Sabres complete the back-to-back with the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Saturday at 7 p.m. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in goal for Buffalo.