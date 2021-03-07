Observations: Jeff Skinner's goal can't mask Sabres' mistakes in 5-2 loss

Here are other observations from the game Sunday:

1. Another solid game for Skinner: Unsurprisingly, Skinner did not express much excitement during his postgame interview with the media. He didn’t even want to concede that some relief came from watching the puck go in. After all, he views his primary job as scoring goals to help the Sabres win.

“Yeah, it’s nice,” said Skinner. “I sort of take myself as someone that should be able to contribute offensively and obviously that’s been a bit of a struggle personally and as a team. Personally, hope we can build on this and go from there.”

Skinner only played 12:29 and finished with two shots on four attempts. But he’s playing with more confidence and the scoring chances are happening consistently.

2. Quiet third for Eakin line: With the Sabres trailing by three goals, Krueger used what he views as his defensive line – Tobias Rieder, Cody Eakin and Kyle Okposo – for only three shifts in the third period. The trio was on the ice only once for the first 8:55.

Rieder, Eakin and Okposo had a Corsi percentage of 58.33, so don’t take the usage as a sign that Krueger might break them up Tuesday in Philadelphia.

