Observations: Jeff Skinner scores again, but Sabres' offense comes up short

This was a far better performance by the Sabres than their 4-0 loss in Detroit two nights earlier. For much of the game Monday, Buffalo used its speed to carry the puck through the neutral zone, forechecked effectively and created space in the offensive zone.

The club’s top line of Tuch, Tage Thompson and Skinner combined for 15 of the Sabres’ 28 shots on net, and they were responsible for what seemed like the decisive goal at 9:21 into the third period. Tuch pushed defenseman Moritz Seider off the puck with ease at the left corner, set up Thompson in front for a shot on net and Skinner corralled the loose puck before firing a shot for a 2-0 lead. It was Skinner’s team-leading 14th goal of the season and his fifth in the past six games.

On the power play moments later because Detroit unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference, the Sabres could have made it 3-0 against the league’s No. 18-ranked penalty kill. Tuch, Thompson and Skinner each had a shot before a change of possession led to Vladislav Namestnikov’s shorthanded goal during a 2-on-1 to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Shortly thereafter, Larkin scored when Dylan Cozens was knocked off the puck behind the Sabres’ net, allowing Robby Fabbri to make the centering pass.