Observations: Jeff Skinner reaches 20-goal mark with career-high 4 in Sabres' win

But Skinner’s most impressive feat occurred on a goal he didn’t score and illustrated his importance to the Sabres’ plan to build a winner, as he knocked down a clearing attempt to extend a power play that led to Tage Thompson tying the game.

“It’s awesome,” beamed Thompson, who has 15 goals while centering the top line alongside Skinner and Alex Tuch. “It’s a great feeling for everyone in the room when he’s playing well. You can see just the way he is on and off the ice right now. He’s got his confidence going, and it’s fun to be around. He’s a great dude, he’s a heck of a player. When he gets hot, he gets hot.”

This was Skinner’s first hat trick since Oct. 20, 2018, and he had not totaled four goals in any of his previous 817 NHL games. No Sabres player had potted four in a game since Jack Eichel accomplished the feat in November 2019, and it’s only been done four times for Buffalo in the last 28 years.