Observations: Jack Quinn shows promise in debut, Sabres lose UPL in defeat

"I think it went pretty good," said Quinn. "I think there were a few times where maybe my nerves showed a little. I don’t know if it was nerves, but try to figure out what it’s like in this league to make a play."

Buffalo (10-19-6) is 0-4-1 since the holiday break and hasn’t won on home ice since Nov. 26.

The Sabres are still without four key players because of Covid protocol – Alex Tuch, Kyle Okposo, Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs – but this promotion was based on merit. Entering Tuesday, Quinn’s 12 goals and 26 points in 20 games ranked eighth and 11th, respectively, in the AHL, despite his nine-game absence for mono.

The call would have come sooner had Quinn not been unavailable for more than a month. He watched from afar as Krebs and JJ Peterka donned the blue and gold for the first time. Quinn wasn’t bitter that he had to wait. As Quinn has done his entire career, he listed the positives instead of dwelling on what could have been and returned to the Amerks’ lineup last week determined to work his way to the NHL.

Quinn had an endorsement from coach Don Granato, who attended the Amerks’ game Friday in Rochester and left with confidence that the Sabres’ eighth overall pick from 2020 was ready to experience the NHL.