Observations: 'Inexperience' leads to Sabres' mistake-filled night in Pittsburgh

“They’re a tough team to be trading chances with,” said Caggiula, one of the more experienced players on the roster at only 26 years old. "They got loads of star power and can make plays. You want to play a track meet with them, they’re a really good team and they got a lot of guys who can put the puck in the net. They’re probably not the team to be trading chances with.”

The Sabres managed to keep pace for half of the game, as it was tied 3-3 with 14:47 remaining in the second period. The two teams scored a combined five goals in only 3:53.

General Manager Kevyn Adams must be pleased with how Granato has coaxed more offense out of the Sabres and, on most nights, coached this team in a way that shots on goal have come mostly from the perimeter. But this group learned a hard lesson Thursday that there’s a fine line between being confident and irresponsible.

“I think you can’t trade chances, you can’t be loose on them,” said Skinner. “Give them time and space, they’re going to make you pay and give them odd-man rushes, they’re going to make you pay, and that’s what they did tonight.”

Here are other observations from the game Thursday night: