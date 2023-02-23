TAMPA – There's your reaction.

Any thought that Tuesday's embarrassment in KeyBank Center might be a death knell to the Buffalo Sabres' season was put to rest Thursday in Amalie Arena.

The Sabres showed passion, a willingness to engage in battles and a much better commitment to defense. All of those things have been absent too often in recent games.

There was a hat trick from Tage Thompson and a monster game from Rasmus Dahlin. We've seen those a lot this season and they obviously help. There were responses to Tampa Bay goals, as the Sabres twice scored less than a minute after the hosts scored.

But the Sabres blew a third-period lead against Tampa Bay for the third time in three meetings this season – and a two-goal advantage for the second straight matchup.

But they somehow pulled out a 6-5 victory on Ilya Lyubushkin's short-handed breakaway goal at 1:41 of OT – just Buffalo's second win in the last 13 meetings against the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions.

It was Lyubushkin's first goal with the Sabres.

It brought the Sabres to within two points of the final East wild-card slot, now shared by Florida and Detroit. And the Sabres will be in Sunrise to meet the Panthers on Friday night.

The Lightning entered the game with a franchise-record 15-game point streak at home (14-0-1), with the lone blemish being a Feb. 7 overtime loss to San Jose. Buffalo, meanwhile, brought a 14-3-2 record in its last 19 road games into the contest.

Thompson's fourth hat trick of the season and first multi-goal game since Jan. 3 in Washington pushed his season total to 39 goals, breaking the career high of 38 he set last season.

Thompson's third goal, a nifty backhand through the legs of Andrei Vasilevskiy at 6:18 of the third period, put Buffalo in control at 5-3 – the same score they led Tampa in their November loss in KeyBank Center. That game was lost, 6-5, on a Steven Stamkos goal in overtime.

Tampa Bay rallied as Anthony Cirelli scored at 8:33, dribbling home a backhander off Dahlin past Eric Comrie, and got even with 5:05 left on Ross Colton's power-play one-timer. The Sabres were short-handed for too many men on the ice after Jack Quinn jumped on from the bench too season, albeit to break up what would have been a Nikita Kucherov breakaway.

Buffalo had no shots on goal in the first 11 1/2 minutes and only two in the first period but got out of the frame in a 1-1 tie, its goal coming when Dahlin's pass to the front hit Zemgus Girgensons' skate and skittered through Vasilevskiy.

The game seemingly turned the Sabres' way in the second when Tampa Bay's Nick Paul took a foolish cross-check penalty on Dahlin away from the play at center ice. The Sabres took a 2-1 lead at 9:36 as Thompson scored on the tail end of a Jeff Skinner pass. But the power-play goal was made in the Buffalo zone as Dahlin broke up an odd-man rush by Brandon Hagel and fed the puck to Skinner.

Skinner's long stretch pass found Thompson for a breakaway at 12:20 and started a three-goal uprising in 65 seconds. Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman scored at 12:36 but Buffalo's Quinn answered at 13:25 to put the Sabres back in front, 4-2.

The pregame words coming from the Sabres proved to be prescient.

"I've been angry for a few hours now and counting," coach Don Granato said after the pregame skate when references to the Toronto game were made. "You have to have a focus, there has to be a sense of objective. And it's our job as coaches to paint that picture of what needs to be done. It needs to be lined with competitiveness and battle and work. Those are areas that we can make dramatic improvements on over last game."

"It's kind of like a playoff mentality," center Dylan Cozens said. "In a playoff series, you will lose games and you've got to find ways to recover quick and get ready for the next game. So it's all about a quick reset and that's what we're trying to do here."

Here are some other observations on the game:

1. In the nets

Comrie was burned by Stamkos' bar-down snapshot at 2:19 of the first period and battled hard after that, but it was a spotty performance overall. He stopped one-timers by Stamkos and Kucherov on one second-period power play and was mostly strong. One trouble spot was Hedman's unscreened shot in the second period, which rattled in off the goalpost.

But Comrie was a rock in overtime on the penalty kill after Stamkos fired one off the goalpost 10 seconds in. Comrie made four other saves before Lyubushkin's goal.

2. Lineup news

Granato kept his forward lines intact but flipped his top two defensive pairs to the way they've been for most of the season. That meant Dahlin was back with Mattias Samuelsson, while Owen Power played with Henri Jokiharju.

Kale Clague (lower body) missed his second straight game and Jacob Bryson stayed in the lineup. Rasmus Asplund was a healthy scratch.

3. By the numbers

• Kucherov entered the game with six assists and seven points in the two previous games against Buffalo this season. Brandon Hagel (2-3-5), Brayden Point (3-1-4) and Stamkos (2-2-4) all carried big numbers against Buffalo into the game as well.

• Vasilevskiy carried monstrous career numbers against the Sabres into his first start of the season against them. Vasilevskiy was 12-1-1 vs. Buffalo with a 1.77 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and two shutouts.

4. Next

The Sabres hit the skies right after the game to head to Sunrise, and the game against the Panthers in FLA Live Arena faces off Friday at 7 p.m.

Then comes another big game Sunday at 1 p.m. in KeyBank Center against the Washington Capitals. Alex Ovechkin returned to the Caps' lineup Thursday against Anaheim after being away from the team while attending the funeral of his father in Russia.