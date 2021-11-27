Observations: In finale of grueling week, Sabres are clipped by Red Wings in OT

The Sabres pondered a challenge for goaltender interference on the Suter goal, as Giovani Smith was entangled with Rasmus Dahlin at the edge of the crease and made things tough for Tokarski. But with the risk of a delay of game penalty for a failed challenge, the Sabres decided against it.

2. Vs. the Red Wings

You might consider games against Atlantic Division rivals like Tampa Bay and Toronto as big measuring sticks for the Sabres. You probably should get at least the same feeling – if not a bigger one – for games against Detroit and Ottawa.

For now, at least, those two teams carry the same profile as the Sabres in that they're trying to push through rebuilds with young talent as they scrap to climb up the division ladder.

"It's interesting, I guess you can look at it as measuring sticks, but we're in it for the long haul," Granato said. "So the moment really can't define us and can't influence us, not in a negative manner. What happens, happens. We just have to continue to progress and get better. If there's information that's negative, you lose games, as every team does in the NHL. It's how you respond to it. Is it making you better? Or is it shaking your confidence?"