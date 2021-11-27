Observations: In finale of grueling week, Sabres are clipped by Red Wings in OT

It was an arduous week the likes of which the Buffalo Sabres won't see again this season. And that's definitely a good thing.
Blame the compressed schedule in an Olympic year. Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings in Little Caesars Arena left the Sabres 1-3-1 in a five-game stretch and 8-10-3 overall.
"Dustin Tokarski has had several good moments this year, and was up to the task in Friday night's 4-1 win over abysmal Montreal. Still, the Sabres' goaltending situation is tenuous much of the time, and downright dire at others," writes Mike Harrington.
Buffalo's lone five-game week of the campaign started with a barnburner Sunday in New York, the crushing 5-4 defeat to the Rangers on Ryan Lindgren's goal with 0.4 seconds left. It ended when Lucas Raymond five-holed a shot through Dustin Tokarski after just 26 seconds of overtime. The Sabres at least salvaged a point as Jeff Skinner tipped home a Cody Eakin shot with 1:37 left in regulation to get the Sabres even at 2-2.
The Wings have beaten Buffalo twice in overtime this year, also winning Nov. 6 in KeyBank Center on a Moritz Seider goal.
In between was a 7-4 loss to Columbus and a 5-1 defeat to Boston where the starting goalie was pulled in consecutive games. The Sabres only found solace in Friday night's win over Montreal, which is 1-9-1 on the road and going nowhere just a few months after taking Tampa Bay to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final.
Thompson's two goals, the first and last of the game, led the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at KeyBank Center.
A major oddity of the stretch: The Sabres scored first in every game and lost four of the five. Dylan Cozens did the honors Saturday, tapping in a Brett Murray pass on the end of a three-way passing play at 5:05 of the second period.
The goal, which featured Murray's first NHL point, came just after Detroit's Vladislav Namestikov fired a shot over the crossbar on a 2-on-1 and sent the Sabres off the other way.
Buffalo got a second straight fine showing in goal from Dustin Tokarski, who became the first Sabres goalie to play on back-to-back nights this year. Tokarski, who made 38 saves in the game, got the call again largely because he faced only 11 shots on goal combined in the second and third periods against Montreal.
"We didn't plan to go back to back until after last night's game," coach Don Granato said before the game. "We felt comfortable based on last night's game. So the decision was in the moment."
The Sabres didn't have much of an offensive push in this one after the Cozens goal, including only eight shots on goal in the third period. The top line of Tage Thompson between Skinner and Victor Olofsson combined for just six shots on goal in the game and had few sustained moments in the offensive zone until the tying goal.
Here are some other observations in the wake of the loss:
1. The quick strikes
The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead in a 79-second stretch of the second period off a pair of scrambles in tight from Tokarski. Carter Rowney chipped a puck over a fallen Tokarski off the shaft of Anders Bjork's stick at 9:56 of the second, and Pius Suter shoved a loose puck under Tokarski at 11:15.
The Sabres pondered a challenge for goaltender interference on the Suter goal, as Giovani Smith was entangled with Rasmus Dahlin at the edge of the crease and made things tough for Tokarski. But with the risk of a delay of game penalty for a failed challenge, the Sabres decided against it.
2. Vs. the Red Wings
You might consider games against Atlantic Division rivals like Tampa Bay and Toronto as big measuring sticks for the Sabres. You probably should get at least the same feeling – if not a bigger one – for games against Detroit and Ottawa.
For now, at least, those two teams carry the same profile as the Sabres in that they're trying to push through rebuilds with young talent as they scrap to climb up the division ladder.
"It's interesting, I guess you can look at it as measuring sticks, but we're in it for the long haul," Granato said. "So the moment really can't define us and can't influence us, not in a negative manner. What happens, happens. We just have to continue to progress and get better. If there's information that's negative, you lose games, as every team does in the NHL. It's how you respond to it. Is it making you better? Or is it shaking your confidence?"
The Sabres have a 10-game point streak against Detroit (6-0-4) and have points in 10 straight against the Wings for the first time since a 9-0-1 stretch that ran from Dec. 10, 1979 to Jan. 6, 1982.
3. Eye on the future
Up the road about 45 minutes in Ann Arbor, Michigan completed a weekend sweep of Niagara with a 4-1 win in Yost Arena as defenseman Owen Power, the Sabres' No. 1 overall pick, extended his point streak to eight games with two assists. Power has a goal and 14 assists in the eight games. He has three goals and 20 assists for the season. Michigan improved to 12-4 with a three-goal third period. Niagara, which has scored one goal in three straight games, fell to 2-8-2.
4. Next
The Seattle Kraken will be released in Buffalo for the first time in their history Monday on Hockey Fights Cancer Night in KeyBank Center. Defenseman Will Borgen, Seattle's choice from the Sabres in the expansion draft, made his Kraken debut in Saturday night's 4-1 win at Florida.
The Kraken snapped the Panthers' 11-game home winning streak to start the season, one shy of breaking the NHL record. Seattle is 3-1 in its last four games and the wins are over Washington, Carolina and Florida.