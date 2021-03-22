Observations: Hutton injury exacerbates goaltending crisis as Sabres' streak hits 14

1. Granato on the streak: The interim coach defiantly said his players have to accept their reality and continue to battle it.

"We're in a division with a lot of very, very experienced teams, very highly skilled teams," he said. "... We have to face the facts and face it and accept it. It's not embarrassing. It's not, 'This is awful.' It's find a way to do what you can do and take control of what you can take control of. And that's the way you move ahead."

2. Tokarski's battles: The Buffalo goalie made several quality saves in the game. He was foiled by two power-play goals from Chris Kreider, including a tap-in that snapped a 3-3 tie at 5:47 of the third period after goals by Dylan Cozens and Skinner in the first 4:22 got Buffalo even.

"I felt pretty good. Obviously, I wanted to get the win there. We’re really hunting to get one and stop the streak," Tokarski said. "I felt pretty good as the game went on, saw a bunch of rubber. It was good for me in the first game in a long time. Unfortunately, they got a string of goals there in the second period against us. I thought we clawed back."

It was Tokarski's 35th career NHL game. He has also played with Tampa Bay, Montreal and Anaheim.

"I've got to say, it was a lot of fun," Tokarski said.