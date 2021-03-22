Observations: Hutton injury exacerbates goaltending crisis as Sabres' streak hits 14

There was a comeback from a two-goal deficit in the third period and a huge game from Jeff Skinner that resulted in the tying goal.
But the final result for the Buffalo Sabres was another loss and yet another potentially disastrous injury.
The Buffalo Sabres tied the franchise record for their longest winless streak Monday night as Chris Kreider's second power-play goal of the game snapped a third-period tie and sent the New York Rangers to a 5-3 win.
Starting goaltender Carter Hutton was knocked out of Monday's 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers with what looked like a serious left leg issue just 2:53 into the game after a goalmouth collision. New York forward Julien Gauthier plowed into Hutton as Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen was trying to move him out of the play from behind, and Hutton's knee appeared to get caught underneath him.
Interim coach Don Granato had no update on Hutton's status after the game in Madison Square Garden, and said none would come until Tuesday at the earliest. But there was an unmistakably grim manner in Granato's lack of information. Hutton was escorted from the ice, not putting any weight on the leg.
Hutton is just 1-10-1 this season, and entered the game with a 3.48 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in the final season of the three-year, $8.25 million contract he signed in July 2018.
Dustin Tokarski came on and played well in his first NHL game since Oct. 28, 2016, stopping 33 of 37 shots as the Sabres tied their franchise record by going winless in their 14th straight game.
Starter Linus Ullmark, out since suffering a lower-body injury Feb. 25 against New Jersey, is on the trip, but has yet to practice. That could change when the club works out Tuesday in Pittsburgh, but how fast Ullmark can transition back to the lineup is uncertain.
Michael Houser, signed and cleared through waivers over the weekend, is up from Rochester as the taxi squad goalie, and became the backup Monday after Hutton went down. He has never played in an NHL game. At 28, he has been mostly an ECHL goalie since 2012.
Top prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is not considered ready to make his NHL debut, and was scheduled to rejoin the Amerks on Tuesday after the team's Covid-19 pause. It's conceivable, however, that he could instead join the Sabres for a few days and get his practice time in as the taxi squad goalie.
"It’s tough to see 'Hutts' go down there for us," Tokarski said. "But I guess you've got to be ready. I didn’t have to think too hard, I just had to throw the stuff on and go play some goal."
"I thought he battled and competed hard, certainly wasn't easy," Granato said of Tokarski. "You jump up and your timing is off and you've got some great shooters on the other team. But from a competitive aspect, and aspect of staying focused, determined, I thought it was a great effort."
Here are some other thoughts on the game:
1. Granato on the streak: The interim coach defiantly said his players have to accept their reality and continue to battle it.
"We're in a division with a lot of very, very experienced teams, very highly skilled teams," he said. "... We have to face the facts and face it and accept it. It's not embarrassing. It's not, 'This is awful.' It's find a way to do what you can do and take control of what you can take control of. And that's the way you move ahead."
2. Tokarski's battles: The Buffalo goalie made several quality saves in the game. He was foiled by two power-play goals from Chris Kreider, including a tap-in that snapped a 3-3 tie at 5:47 of the third period after goals by Dylan Cozens and Skinner in the first 4:22 got Buffalo even.
"I felt pretty good. Obviously, I wanted to get the win there. We’re really hunting to get one and stop the streak," Tokarski said. "I felt pretty good as the game went on, saw a bunch of rubber. It was good for me in the first game in a long time. Unfortunately, they got a string of goals there in the second period against us. I thought we clawed back."
It was Tokarski's 35th career NHL game. He has also played with Tampa Bay, Montreal and Anaheim.
"I've got to say, it was a lot of fun," Tokarski said.
3. The comeback: Cozens scored on a bar-down shot off a Sam Reinhart back pass, and Skinner tallied on a breakaway after a great stretch pass from Brandon Montour.
"They worked for it, they believed they could do it. And they were excited about the task," Granato said.
Said Skinner: "It's nice to show some fight back and get a couple goals and get back in the game. I was just coming off the bench. It's good heads up play by 'Monty.' Put it right on my tape, so I could pick up in stride."
4. Special teams report: It was the difference in the game. The Rangers were 2 for 3 on the power play, while Buffalo was 0 for 2 to extend its drought to 0 for 21 over the last 13 games. In 11 of them, the Sabres did not get more than two chances. The lack of opportunity is what's hurting the Sabres, Granato said.
"A lot times you can self-correct in a game," Granato said. "The first power play, the players might have a lot of anxiety and press a little more throughout the league. You get that one in, you can tweak things, take a deep breath and settle in. We haven't enjoyed that luxury much lately."