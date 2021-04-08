Observations: 'Hungrier' Devils show Sabres are still a work in progress

If the final month of the season is all about development then Jokiharju should be given every opportunity to build confidence, including on the power play. He’s a pending restricted free agent and the trade that brought him to Buffalo was one of Jason Botterill’s best as general manager.

2. Time to practice: As much as Granato wants to be careful overworking his players, the Sabres need to get to work on their struggling special teams.

The two goals allowed in the first period came against a depleted Devils roster that got significantly worse with the trades of Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac. Some of this has to do with personnel – the Sabres are still without Lazar and Bryson hasn’t been great on the penalty kill – but there’s no excuse for the space Buffalo is giving opponents in these situations.

The Sabres’ power play, meanwhile, is now amid a 3-for-41 slump across the past 22 games. Thompson’s goal provided Buffalo with its second power-play marker in as many games, but it came after another ugly showing by the top unit.

“Anytime your power play gets one it builds some momentum and life,” said Thompson. “We need the power play to be successful, win games, so it was good to get one out there.”