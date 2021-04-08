Observations: 'Hungrier' Devils show Sabres are still a work in progress

With a group of Buffalo Sabres on the ice for an optional morning skate Thursday, interim Don Granato beamed while describing his opportunity to develop the young talent on a team sitting at the bottom of the National Hockey League.
“This is an exciting position to be in because all of these guys have such a significant high ceiling and capacity, and that’s exciting,” said Granato.
Almost 12 hours later, in the aftermath of a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils, Granato pointed to one possible cause for the Sabres’ ugly performance inside KeyBank Center: optional on-ice training.
The Sabres’ practice Wednesday and morning skate Thursday were both optional, a move made by Granato to provide ample rest for his players amid a chaotic, truncated 56-game season in which nine of their players were placed on the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list.
For the first time since Granato took over March 17, the Sabres were outworked for much of the game against a young, relentless Devils team led by coach Lindy Ruff. The Sabres, now 9-24-6 and unable to extend their point streak to six games, managed only two shots during a third period in which the Devils scored three goals.
Some of the mistakes were made by young players thrust into prominent roles because of injury and the looming Taylor Hall trade. Others were committed by veterans trying to find their way following a midseason coaching change. It was the first time in several games the growing pains were obvious.
Buffalo allowed three goals in the first, including two to the NHL’s third-worst power play. Following a sluggish start to the second period, the Sabres rallied to tie the score with a power-play goal by Tage Thompson and a signature Jeff Skinner backhander off a Sam Reinhart shot.
“We didn’t play well enough at the start and we didn’t play well enough through the game and, of course, as a result of that you look and you think of, ‘What could you have done different?’” said Granato. “And (the optional skates were) a big one. You’re gauging that rest and work ratio, and we didn’t respond the way we needed to with the rest, clearly. … Easy to see that.”
The optional skates weren’t lacking intensity. For example, the Sabres’ practice Wednesday following a 5-3 win in New Jersey was a skill session led by interim assistant coach Matt Ellis and included approximately 10 skaters, many of whom stayed on the ice for over an hour.
The effort was there Thursday night. The execution wasn’t after Victor Olofsson’s goal 53 seconds into the game, which winger Kyle Okposo said gave the Sabres a false sense of security. Bad penalties and individual mistakes led to the unraveling.
“I think everybody knows that one wasn’t our best,” said Okposo.
Thompson, 23, scored the Sabres’ second goal, a power-play shot off a rebound, but took a penalty in the offensive zone that led to Pavel Zacha’s second of two first-period goals. Defenseman Jacob Bryson, also 23 years old, could not clear a loose puck on the Devils’ tying goal in the first and turned the puck over on their third.
The Sabres struggled with puck management and creating offense off the rush, neither of which have been issues under Granato. The comeback was encouraging, as Skinner’s fourth goal of the season tied the score, 3-3, with 1:39 remaining in the second period. But this illustrated how Granato’s quest to revive the Sabres – which is hindered by injuries to Jack Eichel, Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar – is still very much a work in progress.
“They were hungrier than we were tonight,” said Granato. “That’s a tough game when your opponent’s hungrier than you, and that was the case.”
Here are other observations from the game Thursday:
1. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju should be considered a core player: For whatever reason, former coach Ralph Krueger wasn’t willing to let Jokiharju work through his struggles defensively. The 21-year-old was a healthy scratch 10 times before the coaching change. Jokiharju needs to be stronger in his own end. The same goes for Rasmus Dahlin and most players on this roster. But Jokharju has too much upside to keep him on the bench, as he showed in the first period Thursday night.
Jokiharju, a first-round draft pick in 2017, showed poise by carrying the puck down the right-wing boards and toward the corner before finding Olofsson with a perfect centering pass. Give credit to Okposo, who has nine points in his last nine games, for drawing Devils defenseman P.K. Subban out of position.
If the final month of the season is all about development then Jokiharju should be given every opportunity to build confidence, including on the power play. He’s a pending restricted free agent and the trade that brought him to Buffalo was one of Jason Botterill’s best as general manager.
2. Time to practice: As much as Granato wants to be careful overworking his players, the Sabres need to get to work on their struggling special teams.
The two goals allowed in the first period came against a depleted Devils roster that got significantly worse with the trades of Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac. Some of this has to do with personnel – the Sabres are still without Lazar and Bryson hasn’t been great on the penalty kill – but there’s no excuse for the space Buffalo is giving opponents in these situations.
The Sabres’ power play, meanwhile, is now amid a 3-for-41 slump across the past 22 games. Thompson’s goal provided Buffalo with its second power-play marker in as many games, but it came after another ugly showing by the top unit.
“Anytime your power play gets one it builds some momentum and life,” said Thompson. “We need the power play to be successful, win games, so it was good to get one out there.”
3. Trading Linus Ullmark would be a mistake. This wasn’t Ullmark’s best game in net. He shouldn’t have allowed a rebound on the first power-play goal and was too slow to find the puck around a screen on the second. Yet, he still entered Thursday with a 3-1-1 record and .921 save percentage since returning from injury on March 27.
As expected, Ullmark’s name is being mentioned in trade rumors given that he’s a pending unrestricted free agent and contenders are always looking to improve goaltending depth. While it’s fair to wonder if he would sign with Buffalo long-term, trading a starting goalie for a draft pick isn’t worth the risk.
The Sabres need to sign Ullmark to an extension and try to bring in a No. 2 goalie. This draft is difficult to evaluate amid the pandemic and development of every player on this roster will take a hit if this team can’t win games. Buffalo’s other three goalies this season have gone a combined 1-18-3. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is one-to-two seasons away from being a full-time option in the NHL.
Ullmark kept the Sabres in the game when they weren’t executing at the start of the second period.
“I thought Linus played well,” said Skinner. “He made some big saves, kept us in it. Obviously, we got down there, gave up two quick power-play goals. We needed him to be steady.”