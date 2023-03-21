After his team's latest disaster, Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato was partly exasperated and fully defiant.

"We will get through this," Granato said pointedly after Tuesday night's 7-3 pounding by the Nashville Predators in KeyBank Center. "We'll get through it. There's no doubt."

We'll see. Time is running out. The playoffs are now a pipe dream. The announced crowd of 13,043 didn't see much to show the Sabres are going to somehow wake up before this season is over.

Granato has probably beaten his club up pretty good at times of late behind closed doors. After this one, his public persona seemed bent on pumping their tires.

"They believe. They know they're better than this," Granato said. "They know they're more capable than this."

But where is the club that was in a playoff spot for 58 games and now looks like one of the worst teams in the NHL?

"You're looking at it. It's the same team right here," said center Tage Thompson. "It's just we're at a different point in the season now. We're facing adversity, and we're going through things this group hasn't gone through before. It's new for everyone. It's not an excuse, but it's something we're going to learn and grow together."

In the latest entry in a string of embarrassing defeats, the Sabres were blitzed in a four-goal second period. Veteran goalie Craig Anderson, the 41-year-old who has given Buffalo plenty of strong outings in the crease, had a terrible time in this one.

Anderson gave up six goals on 20 shots and got an early hook late in the second period. And while Anderson's positioning and reactions were a step slow all night, he got no help either.

As they have much of the time in recent weeks, Buffalo turned the puck over with impunity and constantly gave up odd-man rushes.

"They're absolutely pressing, they're playing with a lot of anxiety," Granato said. "I will say we are as a team playing with anxiety. ... You're seeing players and a group not handling the pressure."

Devon Levi's lessons from Northeastern will be put to the test with the Sabres Difficult lessons culled through three seasons and 66 games with the Huskies will be useful for Levi as he enters what he referred to Monday as a “new chapter” with the Sabres.

Fans waiting for Devon Levi to make his NHL debut probably have to watch what they wish for. Dominik Hasek and Ryan Miller would be hard-pressed to deal with this many golden opportunities against them.

How bad has it gotten for the Sabres?

They have given up 26 goals in the last four home games, breaking the franchise record of 24 in a four-game set established in 1992

The ungodly numbers don't end there. The Sabres fell to 33-30-6 overall and have been outscored, 19-5, in the last three games. They are 0-3-1 in their last four games and 2-8-2 in the last 12.

At home, Buffalo a is 13-20-3. It has dropped five straight and is 2-8-1 in its last 11.

Nashville had a 2-0 lead through one period before Dylan Cozens cut the deficit in half at 3:36 of the second period. But the gap went back to two goals just 24 seconds later on a breakaway tally by Nashville center Tommy Novak and the Sabres never threatened again.

Anderson was mercifully pulled in favor of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen when Ryan McDonagh scored at 15:52 of the second period to make the score 6-1. Anderson actually gave up seven goals but a Matt Duchene tally earlier in the period was wiped out by an offsides challenge.

"That's on us. I think everyone in here takes that to heart and we feel terrible leaving him out to dry like that," Thompson said. "It's a tough one to see. And we owe him a lot more."

Four Nashville players had multi-point games. Rookie Luke Evangelista led the way with his second two-goal output and the first four-point total of his 11-game NHL career.

Thompson, who fought Nashville's Kiefer Sherwood earlier in the second period, scored a power-play goal on a 5-on-3 with 2:43 left in the middle frame. It was his 43rd of the year, most by a Buffalo player since Thomas Vanek had 43 in 2006. Thompson had gone a season-high eight games without a goal.

Here are some other observations on the game:

1. Jost makes a return

With winger Jordan Greenway out due to an upper-body injury, center Tyson Jost came back into the Buffalo lineup after sitting out the previous two games as a surprising healthy scratch.

"I definitely didn't want to be out of the lineup for sure. It's tough sitting in the stands and watching," Jost said after Tuesday's optional morning skate. "I wanted to be out there helping the guys. But the feedback that I got was actually positive (from the coaches). They said they really liked how I was playing."

Jost has seven goals and 12 assists since being claimed on waivers from Minnesota in November and scored a goal Wednesday in Washington before the Sabres blew the lead and lost in a shootout. He had not played since.

"It was not an easy decision to take him out. Obviously, the results following him coming out of a lineup weren't good enough," said Granato. "I can tell you as a coach, you have to make decisions every day. With younger teams and developing teams, you're making more decisions. And you know the business. Some of them work, some of them don't."

2. Go West, young men

The Sabres finished the season 18-12-2 against the Western Conference -- going 12-2-2 on the road but just 6-10-0 at home.

In a bizarre stat, the Predators became the ninth Western team to beat the Sabres in Buffalo in a season that saw them lose to the Blue and Gold at home.

Arizona, Vancouver, Vegas, Colorado, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Dallas all pulled off a similar feat this season.

3. Around the boards

• Rasmus Dahlin snapped his eight-game pointless streak with an assist on the Thompson goal. It was his 50th of the season, a first for a Buffalo defenseman since Phil Housley in 1989-90.

• Jeff Skinner scored his 30th of the season at 7:46 of the third period. It is Skinner's second straight 30-goal season and the sixth of his career.

• Former Buffalo forwards Rasmus Asplund and Mark Jankowski were in the starting lineup for the Predators. Asplund, traded to Nashville earlier this month for a 2025 seventh-round pick, does not have a point in seven games.

• Former Buffalo Jr. Sabres star Matteo Costantini, the Sabres' fifth-round pick in 2020, has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal. He played the last two years at North Dakota, notching just two goals and one assist in 25 games this season.

4. Next

The Sabres are scheduled to be off on Wednesday and return to the practice ice Thursday. The hope is that Levi's immigration paperwork could be completed by then in time to allow him to have his first workout with the team.

The Sabres have a back-to-back this weekend, hosting New Jersey on Friday night and playing the New York Islanders Saturday afternoon at 5 in UBS Arena.