Observations: Fending off frustration part of Sabres' challenge after another loss

There was space to make plays at times, but the Sabres made too many mistakes. Peyton Krebs missed the net on a 2-on-1 and Alex Tuch forced a pass to Jeff Skinner on a similar play in the third period that was broken up.

The Sabres have rarely played well in consecutive games this season – they’ve mounted a win streak on only four occasions – and there’s not one reason for the inconsistency across the past four months. There have been goaltending issues, slow starts, poor puck management, shortcomings on special teams, injuries, a Covid-19 breakout and a lack of secondary scoring.

This time, though, the Sabres allowed two goals on tip-ins – capped by Denis Gurianov’s in the third for a 4-1 lead – and small details add up against playoff-quality opponents.

Much of Buffalo's young core – most notably Thompson – has improved with experience and much can be gained from a solid final 40 minutes against an opponent like Dallas, which was in the Stanley Cup Final less than two years ago. But avoiding frustration is part of the challenge, as the upcoming schedule includes Toronto, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Florida and Vegas.