Observations: Fatal mistake in final second spoils Sabres' better road performance

The result spoiled an encouraging performance by the Sabres, who were dismantled by the Calgary Flames, 5-0, at home on Thursday. Again, Buffalo didn’t play well enough in the third period of a close game, totaling only four shots on goal against goalie Igor Shesterkin. Coach Don Granato said “hesitation” was apparent, which allowed the Rangers to take control.

“We need to be assertive,” said Granato. “When we struggled in the third, we hesitated, maybe took a step back. … These situations that happened to us in the last few days, when you’re not getting what you want, you tend to be more hesitant, and we can’t have that happen.”

Yet, the Sabres were still in position to earn a point after they showed resilience in the second period.

In past seasons, particularly in 2020-21, the Sabres wouldn’t react well if an opponent scored twice in a span of four minutes, four seconds to take its first lead of the game. That’s what occurred when Jacob Trouba scored on a scramble in front to tie it 2-2 during a delayed penalty. Then the Sabres failed to pressure Kappo Kakko as the Rangers winger skated down the right circle and unleashed a wrister to beat Dell to make it 3-2 at 12:07 into the second period.