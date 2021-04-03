Observations: 'Fast,' effective Sabres show some resilience with another comeback

The Wraparound: Sabres complete comeback win in fans' return to KeyBank Center Victor Olofsson tied the score with a shot from the slot late in the third period and Linus Ullmark was perfect in the shootout, delivering the Sabres a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.

This game illustrated how far the Sabres have come in only two weeks and the power of ending a 34-day run of futility that plummeted Buffalo to the bottom of the NHL standings before former coach Ralph Krueger was fired.

Aside from yet another late comeback, the most notable difference was the speed in which the Sabres attacked the Rangers. This was evident when Buffalo tied the score 1-1 at 13:01 into the first period. Rasmus Dahlin made a perfect weakside breakout pass to Taylor Hall, who advanced through the neutral zone before finding Casey Mittelstadt bolting down the right wing.

Mittelstadt carried the puck with speed during the 2-on-1, faked a pass to Hall and fired a shot inside the far post for his third goal of the season.

“We’re a fast team, especially when we get the puck moving north,” Mittelstadt said. “I think we’ve just done such a good job making little plays, leaving the puck for the next in a better place. Simple things that changed. Obviously, there’s things we can build on and still get better at, so I think that’s the exciting part of it.”

The goal punctuated a first period in which the Sabres generated seven high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5. Consistency had been elusive, but this may have been their most well-rounded effort under Granato.

