Observations: Even in defeat, Sabres show what has changed since 18-game skid

Buffalo’s 8-3-3 record in March is its best in years – the Sabres were 3-28-4 in March the previous three seasons and have been over .500 for the month only twice since 2012 – and extended its point streak to seven games. It’s the team’s longest such streak since it won 10 games in a row from Nov. 8-27, 2018. Five of the Sabres' last six games have gone to overtime, and they have only one regulation loss in their last 10 games.

Girgensons scored twice against the Jets (32-25-11), who twice rallied from a one-goal deficit to tie it 2-2 entering the third period. Goalie Craig Anderson made 25 saves in his 23rd start of the season, but he allowed three goals on three attempts in the shootout, capped by Blake Wheeler's game-winner.

There were no signs of doubt or frustration on the Buffalo bench when Wheeler made it 1-1 early in the second period with a tap-in goal to finish a broken play in which Anderson was caught too far out of his crease and the Sabres overcommitted to the right side of their defensive zone.

Girgensons’ second goal of the game occurred less than five minutes later, followed by a solid effort on the penalty kill by the Sabres, who nearly doubled their lead when Vinnie Hinostroza hit the crossbar.