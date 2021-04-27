Observations: Even in defeat, Sabres pleased with UPL's progress in Game 2

Luukkonen's use-his-head save of the night came in the second period, when he pushed across the crease to slide to his left and rob defenseman Adam Fox trying to capitalize on one of the Rangers' cross-ice passes in the offensive zone.

With much of the top half of the net available, Fox's shot careened off the top of Luukkonen's mask and into the mesh above the glass.

"Once they get the puck back to the other side, you try to get as much as you can of the net and the puck and hope it hits you," Luukkonen said. "So that's kind of what happened there. And you know, I'm lucky I'm a tall guy and it hit me right to the head. So in the end, it's a good save."

It looks like Luukkonen and Dustin Tokarski will share the net for the rest of the season. Following the morning skate, Granato said Carter Hutton suffered a setback in his recuperation from a left leg injury he suffered early in the game at MSG on March 22. Hutton had been skating on his own and had not yet rejoined the team. Meanwhile, Linus Ullmark suffered his second lower-body injury of the season during the April 13 shootout loss in Boston and has not been skating.