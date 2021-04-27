Observations: Even in defeat, Sabres pleased with UPL's progress in Game 2

The scoreboard showed a 3-1 win for the New York Rangers, the fourth loss in the last five games for the Buffalo Sabres and the 30th in regulation in 50 games this season.
Results and records aren't that significant anymore. The grooming of future building blocks within these games is the focus and the report card was again strong for goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in his second NHL game.
Lafreniere scored the tie-breaking goal with 10:11 left to play Tuesday night and the New York Rangers went on to beat the Sabres, 3-1, in Madison Square Garden.
The 22-year-old stopped 38 of 41 shots and showed strong poise in the crease and good quickness for a 6-foot-4 goalie.
"I liked his confidence tonight. His body language was very good," said interim coach Don Granato. "He was into it. And that was really nice to see."
There was nothing Luukkonen could do on any of the three goals he gave up. He was totally screened by Jacob Bryson on defenseman Brendan Smith's slapshot in the second period and Mika Zibanejad had a mostly open net to backhand home the clincher on a power-play late in the third.
The game winner came with 10:11 left as No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere beat him with a one-timer from the slot after Ryan Strome stripped Henri Jokiharju behind the net and fed the puck out front.
"I have to learn from that. The plays happen so quickly here," Luukkonen said. "You have to be ready. Even though your team might have the puck, the pressure comes hard in this league and the turnover is happening. You can't do anything about it always. You just have to be more ready on those plays."
Luukkonen seems to thrive with more action. He faced 40 shots Friday against Boston, including 22 in the third period. Facing 41 more Tuesday means 81 against him in two games and he's stopped 74 for a .914 save percentage.
"Sometimes it's actually even easier to play in periods like that when there's a lot of stuff happening," Luukkonen said. "My mind kind of automatically just is on the game all the time. You don't really have time to contest shots. You can see it from the scoreboard of course, but usually, it actually helps you when there's a lot of shots in a period.
"I haven't seen very many young goalies come in like that," said center Casey Mittelstadt. "But I think it's just his calmness and poise in the net. There was a long shift there in the second and he just stood his ground and made some big saves and he gets right back up and he's ready for the next one."
Granato said when he was an assistant with Chicago for two years, starter Corey Crawford had a similar mindset in that he thrived on more work during a game. And Granato said he was impressed how Luukkonen responded to the pressure of playing in Madison Square Garden and stopping 19 of the Rangers' 20 shots in the second period.
"He embraced it. He wants it. He's looking forward to pucks coming toward him," Granato said. "If a goal went in on (Crawford), he was upset at himself and not at the three breakdowns. Ukko looks like that in net. It doesn't matter what happens around, he wants to make a save. So great concentration, great focus. And clearly that's a good trait if you're a goaltender."
Luukkonen's use-his-head save of the night came in the second period, when he pushed across the crease to slide to his left and rob defenseman Adam Fox trying to capitalize on one of the Rangers' cross-ice passes in the offensive zone.
With much of the top half of the net available, Fox's shot careened off the top of Luukkonen's mask and into the mesh above the glass.
"Once they get the puck back to the other side, you try to get as much as you can of the net and the puck and hope it hits you," Luukkonen said. "So that's kind of what happened there. And you know, I'm lucky I'm a tall guy and it hit me right to the head. So in the end, it's a good save."
It looks like Luukkonen and Dustin Tokarski will share the net for the rest of the season. Following the morning skate, Granato said Carter Hutton suffered a setback in his recuperation from a left leg injury he suffered early in the game at MSG on March 22. Hutton had been skating on his own and had not yet rejoined the team. Meanwhile, Linus Ullmark suffered his second lower-body injury of the season during the April 13 shootout loss in Boston and has not been skating.
"Hutton had a setback so what that means, I don't have clarification on it," Granato said. "We have not and are not going to say he's out for the year and won't play one of the final couple games. He still has a chance of that but he did have a setback. So where we were hopeful (Hutton returning) would have been the case, now it's more of a question. ... Ullmark is not in the picture at this point."
Both Hutton and Ullmark are unrestricted free agents but at very different points in their careers. Hutton, 35, is 1-10-1 this season, the final one of of a three-year contract that paid him $2.75 million per season. It's unclear if he would seek a new deal from another team or retire. Ullmark, 27, is 9-6-3, 2.63/.917 but has suffered three injuries in the last two seasons that could hinder his ability to cash in.
Here are some other observations on the game:
"The Sabres still need to shoot pucks more, but at least the ones they are firing are starting to find the net," writes Mike Harrington.
1). Potent power play: The Sabres have scored with the man-advantage five times in the last seven games and they are 4 for 9 while tallying in each of their last three starts. It's their best run since scoring in five straight from Feb. 18-25.
The Sabres continue to find space in the middle and Sam Reinhart got the goal this time, slamming home a Mittelstadt pass to the slot with 3.2 seconds left in the second period to get Buffalo even at 1-1. It was Reinhart's 22nd goal of the season and team-high 10th on the power play, two off the NHL lead of Dallas' Joe Pavelski.
"I think everyone's always confident in Sam," Mittelstadt said. "He's been doing it for a while now. And he's really stepped up lately. It's pretty much as simple as getting him the puck and he's been finishing and then making plays. And it's not even so much the points. He's been making small plays all over the rink."
2). Samuelsson fitting right in: Rookie defenseman Mattias Samuelsson was again solid in 19 minutes, 27 seconds, the highest ice time in his six games since being recalled from Rochester. The highlight of his night came in the second period, when he made a spectacular play to catch up to Rangers winger Artermi Panarin and thwart what looked like a sure breakaway on Luukkonen.
3). Cozens throws down again: Dylan Cozens possesses all kinds of skill and, oddly enough, both of his NHL fights have come at MSG. The first one came March 2 against Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and Cozens threw down again in the third period Tuesday against Kevin Rooney, immediately stepping in after the Rangers forward earned a cross-checking call on Drake Caggiula on a hit from behind. Teammates, coaches and fans notice plays like that.