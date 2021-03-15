Observations: 'Essentially everybody' on Sabres' roster struggling to score

Recalls to Sabres on hold as Covid-19 pauses Rochester Americans' season The Amerks have not played since a 3-2 shootout loss at Utica on March 10, and their next scheduled game is Wednesday at home against Syracuse.

No general manager should sit back and watch this unfold. Adams is handcuffed by the Rochester Americans’ pause, but he has three significant pending unrestricted free agents that will fetch valuable assets: Staal, Hall and Brandon Montour. Make a trade like the one that brought Dominik Kahun to Buffalo at the deadline last February.

“It’s not easy right now,” said Okposo. “It’s not easy. This is not an easy situation. Guys care, it’s just not happening right now. I don’t know how else to put it. It’s just, it’s tough. We’re in a really tough spot here. Guys are trying and it’s just not working. I don’t know what else to say.”

2. Save Dahlin: Adams also needs to take a long look at the regression we’ve seen from Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju. These are two players who should be building blocks on the blue line, particularly Dahlin, who had historic production across his first two seasons in the NHL.

Jokiharju can’t crack the lineup after appearing in 69 games last season. Dahlin seems to be playing with no confidence and the mistakes on defense are leaking into his game with the puck. Is this coaching or the system?