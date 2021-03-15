Observations: 'Essentially everybody' on Sabres' roster struggling to score

Jeff Skinner received the puck in the slot with only one defender standing in his way and right where the former 40-goal scorer could uncork a shot or distribute to one of his two teammates darting toward the goal.
The $9 million-a-year left wing didn’t even have the puck long enough to take a shot. Skinner immediately misfired a pass back to Casey Mittelstadt to spoil the 3-on-1 rush with the Buffalo Sabres trailing by three goals in the second period Monday night.
Skinner and the Sabres weren’t done there. On a rare 3 on 0 in the third period, Skinner chose to take a shot instead of pass. He missed the net.
The blunders were emblematic of the confidence issue that’s stricken a dressing room that includes an accomplished former Stanley Cup champion, two players drafted first overall and a forward who won the Hart Trophy only three years ago.
Sam Reinhart and Kyle Okposo, two of the team’s highest paid forwards, could not put into words the emotions that have overcome the Sabres amid a winless streak that reached 11 games with a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of the Washington Capitals in KeyBank Center.
The Sabres, now 6-17-4, remain last in the National Hockey League with 16 points through 27 games and are on track to miss the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season.
“I’ve never seen it through 27 games like the way it’s gone with essentially everybody,” Okposo said. “It’s just unfortunate. It’s tough. It’s tough right now.”
“It’s tough to find energy right now, to be honest, when you’re kind of battling and things aren’t going your way,” Reinhart said. “We just have to dig deeper, get our legs under us and find any sort of energy. Nothing is changing this except for us.”
This offense is historically bad. The 2014-15 Sabres, a team management wanted to fail, averaged 1.5 goals during its 14-game losing streak. This talented group under Krueger is averaging 1.3 goals across the past 11 games.
Of the Sabres’ 12 shot attempts in the first period Monday, only two were on net. The second period wasn’t much better, as Buffalo managed only seven shots on Capitals rookie goalie Vitek Vanecek. Twelve of the Sabres’ attempts missed the net and they finished with fewer than 30 shots on goal for a 10th consecutive game.
Sabres coach Ralph Krueger pointed to lack of confidence and fatigue as factors in this collapse. The truncated schedule has left Krueger with little practice time to make corrections. Many teams are dealing with similar circumstances, though.
The same goes for injuries, but Krueger was quick to note that the absences need to be considered when evaluating Buffalo’s place in the standings. The Sabres are currently without Jack Eichel, Dylan Cozens, Linus Ullmark, Jake McCabe, Will Borgen and Zemgus Girgensons.
Still, the challenges of this season don't explain how Okposo, Skinner, Taylor Hall and Eric Staal have combined for six goals while counting a combined $23.45 million against the salary cap. Cody Eakin, one of the Sabres’ top free-agent acquisitions in October, was a healthy scratch Monday. Their potential generational talent on defense, Rasmus Dahlin, has a minus-27 rating in 27 games.
“We are in a definitely negative funk right now, and I only know one thing and that’s to fight,” Krueger said. “The adversity that we sit in is not that which we get judged by. It’s how we react and how we grow and learn out of this. … It feels like we’re in a very deep, dark place right now, and the only way we get into any light is keeping the fight into the team and sticking together.”
Here are other observations from the game Monday night:
1. Make a move: To borrow a phrase from fans who once begged former general manager Darcy Regier to make a trade: “Do something, Kevyn.” It’s time for Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams to change the dynamic of the Sabres’ dressing room, whether it’s with the coaching staff or roster.
No general manager should sit back and watch this unfold. Adams is handcuffed by the Rochester Americans’ pause, but he has three significant pending unrestricted free agents that will fetch valuable assets: Staal, Hall and Brandon Montour. Make a trade like the one that brought Dominik Kahun to Buffalo at the deadline last February.
“It’s not easy right now,” said Okposo. “It’s not easy. This is not an easy situation. Guys care, it’s just not happening right now. I don’t know how else to put it. It’s just, it’s tough. We’re in a really tough spot here. Guys are trying and it’s just not working. I don’t know what else to say.”
2. Save Dahlin: Adams also needs to take a long look at the regression we’ve seen from Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju. These are two players who should be building blocks on the blue line, particularly Dahlin, who had historic production across his first two seasons in the NHL.
Jokiharju can’t crack the lineup after appearing in 69 games last season. Dahlin seems to be playing with no confidence and the mistakes on defense are leaking into his game with the puck. Is this coaching or the system?
3. This isn’t about goaltending: Don’t point the finger at Carter Hutton for the early deficit. The veteran goalie made a pair of significant saves in the first period, both on T.J. Oshie. Hutton stopped Oshie on a breakaway and on a one-timer from the slot during a power play.
Yes, Hutton should not have gotten beat short side on that Evgeny Kuznetsov shot at 18:46 into the first period for a 1-0 Capitals lead, but you can’t expect to win if you’re not challenging the opposing goalie.
“Hutts keeps us in it in the first,” Reinhart said. “They get a tough one (after the power play). After he’s making stuff, five or six Grade A scoring opportunities against, he’s keeping us in that game, so probably start of the second (is when it fell apart).”
4. Not surprised: We don’t see the Sabres practice often. When they are on the ice preparing, whether it’s a team practice or morning skate, it’s clear why they’re at the bottom of the standings.
The effort is there. The execution is not. Passes aren’t on the tape. Shots are fired wide. Players can skate offside during drills. This may seem like innocuous details, but it's become a trend since the team returned from a Covid-19 pause. Several players missed the net – and not by a small margin – on basic rushes Monday morning.