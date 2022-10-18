Observations: Eric Comrie's 'unreal' performance backs Sabres in road win

EDMONTON – Rasmus Dahlin was in the middle of explaining how the Buffalo Sabres survived a third-period barrage to win 4-2 when he paused and simply nodded his head toward the stall occupied by his goalie, Eric Comrie.

"He was unreal," Dahlin marveled in the visitors' dressing room at Rogers Place late Tuesday night.

Comrie made a career-high 46 saves, including 22 in the third period, to help the Sabres open their four-game road trip with two points against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. He wasn't alone in helping Buffalo improve to 2-1, though.

The Sabres' defense, down a man in the third period with Ilya Lyubushkin injured, cleared the front of the net and broke up several cross-ice passing plays by the Oilers. Buffalo's forwards helped contain Edmonton's attack to the outside, limiting McDavid and others to shots from the perimeter. Dahlin, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch each had a goal to back Comrie.

"They were awesome clearing traffic,' Comrie said, crediting his defensemen. "They were outstanding making sure I could see everything, grabbing sticks. Even on the backdoor plays, it was amazing how many times guys got their sticks on plays to make them not execute the shot they wanted to execute."

The Sabres were outshot 23-5 during a third period in which they blocked eighth Edmonton attempts and generated only a few notable scoring opportunities. But it wasn't long ago that Buffalo, the youngest team in the NHL, struggled to win close games. It's a trend the Sabres corrected late last season and those lessons seem to have carried over into 2022-23.

It all began with a momentum-shifting play 44 seconds into the second period by Thompson. The Sabres' first-line center cut across the high slot on his backhand, skated around defenseman Darnell Nurse to get to the front of the net and finished the play on his forehand by guiding the puck across the line with one hand on his stick to give the Sabres their first lead of the game, 2-1.

The highlight-reel play by the $70 million center was the capstone of an impressive second period in which Comrie made lead-preserving saves, Lyubushkin leveled another Oilers forward with a big hit and Peterka scored a breakaway goal.

"Ah, not too good," Dahlin joked when asked about Thompson's goal. "Disgusting. "It's so good that he scored that goal now. He’s going to stay hot the rest of the season."

The Oilers (1-2) were pushing to tie the score early in the second period when a Leon Draisaitl turnover led to the Peterka breakaway goal and a 3-1 Sabres lead. Buffalo outshot Edmonton 10-1 over the first seven minutes of the second, backing Comrie during the 27-year-old goalie’s start in his hometown.

The game could have gotten away from the Sabres early, though. They managed only seven shots on goal across the first 20 minutes and gave the league’s best power play two opportunities to break Edmonton’s trend of starting slow. Comrie made key saves on Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Tyson Barrie and Jesse Puljujarvi. The Oilers had four high-danger scoring chances, according to NaturalStatTrick.com, but their only goal came 23 seconds after Dahlin’s when Nurse finished a 2-on-1 pass from Leon Draisaitl with 15:37 remaining to make it 1-1.

"Obviously hats off to Coms," Thompson said. "He stood on his head there all game and big time in the third."

The Sabres accomplished so little offensively in the third period that Dahlin joked he didn't execute one pass in those 20 minutes. Even without taking a penalty, Buffalo was hemmed in its own zone and unable to generate much with the puck. Faceoff losses gave the Oilers more opportunities with the puck. Still, a responsible approach around Comrie had the lead at two goals until Nugent-Hopkins scored on a loose puck in the slot with Edmonton's goal pulled and an extra attacker on the ice to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 1:33 remaining.

The Oilers were trying to tie the score in the final minute when Tuch secured the win with an empty-net goal.

"He stood very tall," Sabres coach Don Granato said of Comrie. "We did a great job of clearing guys out from that point or not allowing them to get good wood on the shot. Combination of the D and Comrie in net were outstanding. The best part of it was we were still confident all the way through."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Bear attack

Lyubushkin, nicknamed the Russian bear, delivered two big, clean hits on the Oilers that helped raise tensions and showed why he was the Sabres’ target in free agency. First, Lyubushkin made a reverse hit on Draisaitl to disrupt Edmonton’s power play, and he later leveled Dylan Holloway with an open ice hit that led to a retaliation penalty. Lybusuhkin missed all but one shift in the latter half of the game after blocking a shot with his right foot on a second-period penalty kill. Granato didn't have an update on Lyubushkin's status after the game. His absence caused Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power and Henri Jokiharju to each surpass 20 minutes of ice time for the game.

2. More of the same

Dahlin made history again in the first period when he became the first defenseman in franchise history to score a goal in each of the Sabres’ first three games in a season. His wrist shot off a faceoff win by Casey Mittelstadt at 4:00 into the game gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead and snapped its 0-for-8 skid on the power play. Dahlin, 22, is also the first Sabres defenseman with a three-goal point streak since Rasmus Ristolainen in March 2015.

According to the NHL, Dahlin and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedmen are the only NHL defensemen since 1992-93 to score in each of their team’s first three games of the season. For the game, Dahlin led the Sabres in shots on goal (5), but Power had slightly more ice time at (23:41).

3. Lineup

The Sabres deployed a different lineup, headlined by the reunion of Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. Dylan Cozens centered Vinnie Hinostroza and JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt was between Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson, and Zemgus Girgensons centered Peyton Krebs and Kyle Okposo.

On defense, Dahlin remained with Samuelsson, Power skated next to Jokiharju and Jacob Bryson was on the left side with Lyubushkin on the right.

4. Watching, learning

Sabres winger Jack Quinn was a healthy scratch against the Oilers after playing 11:25 and 9:33 against Ottawa and Florida, respectively. Quinn, 21, remained on the ice long after the morning skate concluded Tuesday and worked with the penalty kill during the brief team workout. The decision was made, Granato explained, to give Quinn a different perspective as he breaks into the NHL and doesn’t signal anything other than a break to learn.

“I don’t think it hurts Jack at all,” Granato said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for development, to sit back after a couple of games and take some different things in. He won’t be out long. He’s here. We know he’s a young guy in a high-development range of his career. It’s important for him to get ice time and also it’s important for him to step back too and not be in the fire all the time as part of the development process.”

5. Next

The Sabres’ road trip continues Thursday with a game in Calgary against the Flames at 9:30 p.m., ET.