Observations: Eric Comrie receives little help in Sabres' preseason finale

PITTSBURGH – Silence blanketed the sparse crowd in PPG Paints Arena after future Hall of Fame center and longtime face of the NHL Sidney Crosby fired a one-timer from below the right faceoff dot in the second period Friday night.

Fans were confused when the Penguins began to celebrate because the goal light didn’t go on and the officials stood idle.

Eric Comrie knew the puck went in, though. Every Buffalo Sabres player on the ice did.

With his left pad on the ice, the Sabres goalie dug in using his right skate and pushed himself toward his left post to take away any open net from Crosby, whose heavy shot went off Comrie’s glove and into the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins' fourth goal in a 7-1 win over Buffalo.

It was that kind of night for Comrie and his teammates. That the game didn’t count against the standings was the only solace the Sabres could take from their exhibition finale. The Penguins raced out to a 3-0 lead at the first intermission after three notable miscues by Buffalo in its defensive zone.

Jake Guentzel opened the scoring when the Sabres turned the puck over behind their own net, Crosby made it 2-0 when he was left wide open at the far post because two Buffalo defensemen were out of position and the Penguins’ lead grew when soon-to-be Rochester blue liner Jeremy Davies wasn’t in position to lift Bryan Rust’s stick in time to prevent another easy tap-in from in front.

Comrie was under siege for a second consecutive preseason start. The Sabres’ defense corps struggled early without Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power and Henri Jokiharju, all of whom didn’t make the trip to Pittsburgh in preparation for the regular-season opener Thursday in KeyBank Center. This was Lawrence Pilut’s first game against a full, NHL lineup since 2020. Casey Fitzgerald was arguably the lone standout of the group, though all six defensemen in the lineup settled in following that ugly first period.

The Penguins, meanwhile, iced a lineup that resembled the one they’re expected to use on their opening night. Crosby and Rust scored twice, while Guentzel, Ty Smith and Danton Heinen each contributed a goal. For the Sabres, Vinnie Hinostroza spoiled goalie Tristan Jarry’s shutout when Hinostroza skated down the right wing on a 2-on-1 and scored with a high shot to cut the deficit to 3-1 in the second period.

This is a performance that will likely bother Comrie. He could have stopped that Crosby one-timer that again made it a three-goal deficit, albeit in highlight-reel fashion, and Smith scored on a weak wrist shot to make it 5-1.

But you couldn’t properly evaluate Comrie or the Sabres’ forward lines, aside from the Peyton Krebs-Dylan Cozens-JJ Peterka combination, which earned time in the offensive zone and had several impressive shifts. Buffalo was chasing the game beginning midway through the first period. The Sabres responded well early in the second by earning the first four shots on goal. But Jack Quinn was called for a high-sticking penalty that Crosby capitalized on.

The dress rehearsals are over. The Sabres will trim their roster to 23 players by Monday at 5 p.m., and we’ll start to get a clear picture of what the lineup will be opening night. Though they finished with a 4-2 record in the preseason, the finale wasn’t an ideal tune-up for Comrie and illustrated the drop-off between the Sabres’ top defensemen and the depth options that will be in Rochester.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Demonstrating his value

Hinostroza showed in preseason that he’s among the Sabres’ top 12 forwards. He plays with the pace and intensity the club needs on a night when it’s simply not clicking. After committing a turnover that led to the Penguins’ first goal, Hinostroza scored on the 2-on-1 and made an impact defensively.

2. Intriguing duo

Alex Tuch appears to be an ideal linemate for Jack Quinn, who was noticeable again Friday night. In the first period, Tuch created a turnover at the Penguins’ blue line and sent Quinn in alone, though goalie Tristan Jarry stopped the ensuing shot. Quinn’s instincts are at an NHL-level. He wisely skated toward the net late in the period and nearly scored when a Tuch pass went through the slot to the far post. Tuch’s ability to create time and space for his linemates would be helpful for Quinn as he acclimates to the league.

3. Tough sledding

Anders Bjork hasn’t shown enough to make the Sabres’ opening-night roster. He had two shots on goal in three preseason games after a difficult 2021-22 season with the Sabres in which he totaled five goals and eight points in 58 games. Bjork’s contract is the challenge, though. If Bjork is placed on waivers and clears, he’d be paid $1.8 million to play in Rochester. And it’s fair to ask if the Sabres’ have a better option as a 14th forward. Most of the Amerks aren’t ready for that assignment. Bjork has the right attitude. He knows there’s hesitation in his game and worked this summer to address it, but he needs to start producing if he’s going to stick around.

4. Lineup

Though some of the Sabres’ regular didn’t make the trip to Buffalo, Granato used a few of the forward lines we could season next week. Dylan Cozens centered Peyton Krebs and JJ Peterka; Casey Mittelstadt was between Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch; Zemgus Girgensons skated at right wing with Sean Malone at center and Bjork at left wing; and Rasmus Asplund centered Vinnie Hinostroza and Victor Olofsson.

The defense pairs were Lawrence Pilut-Casey Fitzgerald, Jacob Bryson-Ilya Lyubushkin, Jeremy Davies-Kale Clague. Defenseman Chase Priskie was a healthy scratch.

5. Next

The Sabres open the regular season Thursday in KeyBank Center against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.