Observations: Dylan Cozens' injury adds to litany of issues for Sabres

Linus Ullmark dug the puck out of his own net, flipped it in the air as an expression of frustration and solemnly skated back to the Buffalo Sabres’ bench as the Philadelphia Flyers celebrated nearby.
Ullmark, the Sabres' 27-year-old goalie, had just failed to stop Ivan Provorov’s backhander that sent the Flyers to a 4-3 overtime win Monday night in KeyBank Center.
The winless streak that cost Ralph Krueger his job is at 18 games, a franchise record and the longest in the National Hockey League since the Pittsburgh Penguins went 0-17-1 in 2003-04. The Sabres, still at the bottom of the league with a 6-23-5 record and 17 points, squandered a three-goal lead in the third period and have been outscored 75-30 during the 0-15-3 skid.
“We panicked,” lamented Rasmus Dahlin, the Sabres’ 21-year-old defenseman whose aggressive gamble led to Provorov’s 2-on-1 goal.
“This whole stretch has been embarrassing,” said defenseman Brandon Montour.
The road ahead may have increased in difficulty with another Sabres injury.
Rookie center Dylan Cozens suffered an upper-body injury on a hit delivered by Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers along the boards with 8:17 remaining in the first period. With Eric Staal traded to Montreal and Jack Eichel still out, the Sabres were already forced to move Casey Mittelstadt to center.
“I hope not,” Granato said when asked if Cozens will be out awhile.
Arttu Ruotsalainen, the top center in Rochester, skated Monday for the first time since the Amerks’ Covid-19 pause. A lack of talented centers will only make Granato’s job more difficult, as he may be forced to turn to Riley Sheahan or Jean-Sebastien Dea to center the top line.
Granato may also have to elevate Cody Eakin into a prominent role. Eakin’s one-timer goal in the second period was his first non-empty-netter of the season. Consistent, responsible play down the middle will be critical to the Sabres executing a system they’re forced to learn with little practice time and no margin for error in the East Division.
“It’s great,” Dahlin said of Granato’s system. “You saw it for two periods. We were dominating the game, but then we just back off and let them do whatever they want. We can’t do that. … This game two periods we played really good and then four goals in one period. Yeah, it’s unacceptable.”
Here are other observations from the game Monday:
1. Progress at last: The first two periods illustrated how Granato wants the Sabres to play at 5-on-5. Low to high passes with traffic in front of the net, winning puck battles along the wall, outworking opponents in all three zones, etc.
The Sabres weren’t looking for the perfect play, a problem that’s haunted this team all season. They were getting shots on goal, driving to the net and working to retrieve the puck. This team finally showed a willingness and ability to execute Granato’s vision.
This was seen in the second period when Tage Thompson retrieved his own blocked shot and turned to pass to Montour, who was skating down the slot and gave the Sabres a 3-0 lead with a bar-down shot. There was traffic in front of the net and a defenseman joining the play, both of which were an issue under Krueger.
“Obviously we needed to become better as a group and again bringing clarity to how,” said Granato. “I’ve spoken after the last three games and said we’re starting to control more segments of the game and we need our guys to identify with what are we doing in that segment that we’re controlling that we can dictate a little bit more and replicating it over and over. We are starting to see that collectively as we have another video session, as we have – we had more than a morning skate today. We had a practice today.
“We just don’t have time to practice. Other teams can have a morning skate. So, we’re putting more into that from a standpoint of developing and progressing. And that is what I felt you’re referring to that you saw tonight, was a team that’s staring to find it’s way, find its identity to play together, make it hard on its opponent, some clarity in that regard.”
2. This isn’t on coaching: Granato’s system worked. We saw that for 40 minutes against a desperate hockey team. Remember, the Flyers were only 12 days removed from getting beat, 9-0, by the New York Rangers.
The Sabres forgot how to play with a lead and lost their composure, which caused even their most talented players to make egregious mistakes. The formula to defeat the Flyers was there and no one in royal blue matched Philadelphia’s desperation.
“I just think every time the opposing team scores a goal it’s the same way,” said Montour. “Even at 3-1, it’s, like, ‘Here we go.’ I don’t know if that’s the mood that keeps cycling through our team here. Yeah, it’s 3-2, but you still got the lead, you know? … You just got to be better. Obviously, 17 games or whatnot, but that’s got to be better on our part, that’s players. That’s completely – 20 guys on the ice. That’s brutal.”
3. This wasn’t a lack of effort. If you disagree, take a second look at the mistake that led to the overtime goal. Dahlin was hounding a Flyers defender to try to retrieve the puck in the Sabres’ offensive zone. A remarkable second effort quickly turned into a disaster, as the Flyers earned a 2-on-1 rush and Travis Konecny made a perfect pass to Provorov.
The Sabres aren’t working smart. They’re making boneheaded decisions that are leading to easy goals against. A similar situation occurred on the Flyers’ second goal when Rasmus Ristolainen was too aggressive on the forecheck, leaving the front of the net uncovered.
“We owned them the first two periods," said Montour. "Why can’t we finish them? We just got to be better.”
4. Big moment for Jokiharju: It has been a difficult season for Henri Jokiharju. The 22-year-old defenseman had a solid first season in Buffalo in 2019-20, providing to be one of Jason Botterill’s best trade acquisitions. However, Jokiharju, like Dahlin, experienced significant regression in Year 2 under Krueger.
Jokiharju has been a healthy scratch 10 times and hasn’t been strong enough in the defensive zone. He still has promise, though, as we saw with his shot from the right circle leak through Brian Elliott’s five-hole for a 1-0 lead with 2:19 remaining in the first period.
It was an important play by Jokiharju. He could use an injection of confidence and his development is an important storyline to watch in the final weeks of the season.