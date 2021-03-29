Observations: Dylan Cozens' injury adds to litany of issues for Sabres

The Sabres weren’t looking for the perfect play, a problem that’s haunted this team all season. They were getting shots on goal, driving to the net and working to retrieve the puck. This team finally showed a willingness and ability to execute Granato’s vision.

This was seen in the second period when Tage Thompson retrieved his own blocked shot and turned to pass to Montour, who was skating down the slot and gave the Sabres a 3-0 lead with a bar-down shot. There was traffic in front of the net and a defenseman joining the play, both of which were an issue under Krueger.

“Obviously we needed to become better as a group and again bringing clarity to how,” said Granato. “I’ve spoken after the last three games and said we’re starting to control more segments of the game and we need our guys to identify with what are we doing in that segment that we’re controlling that we can dictate a little bit more and replicating it over and over. We are starting to see that collectively as we have another video session, as we have – we had more than a morning skate today. We had a practice today.