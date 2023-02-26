Darcy Kuemper, the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup winning goalie, snapped his stick in half with a whack against the post as the Buffalo Sabres celebrated nearby Sunday afternoon in KeyBank Center.

The sellout crowd roared in approval. Vinnie Hinostroza led the Sabres back to the bench after he backhanded the puck past Kuemper for their third goal in 4:18 against a perennial contender that’s also vying for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Fans in Buffalo are used to seeing those over-the-top expressions of frustration from Sabres players. Jack Eichel was responsible for a few during his time as captain. None of note have occurred since his departure, though, and the franchise’s new core is using its fast-paced, relentless play with the puck to conjure that type of rage from opponents. They did it this time without Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin.

Dylan Cozens added another goal, his second of the game, to give the Sabres their fourth in a seven-minute span during the second period, and though the Capitals made it close by scoring twice before the intermission, Buffalo held on behind Cozens' hat-trick clincher for a 7-4 win to ascend in the standings.

Sabres winger Alex Tuch to miss at least two weeks with lower-body injury Tuch suffered a lower-body injury Friday in a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers that the Sabres hope will be on the "longer side of week-to-week," general manager Kevyn Adams said.

The Sabres would have succumbed to frustration and a lack of depth in previous seasons. They learned Sunday that Tuch, a top-line winger, will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury and Dahlin, their Norris Trophy contender top-pairing defenseman, was unavailable for the game because of an undisclosed injury that’s bothered him recently.

With Hinostroza recalled Sunday from Rochester and Jack Quinn promoted to the top line, the Sabres tested Kuemper with 37 shots on goal and five different players scored for Buffalo. Quinn, Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson added a goal apiece. Twelve of its skaters had at least one point. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves to earn his 15th win in 25 appearances.

"I think what it says is, psychologically, that doesn’t affect them," said coach Don Granato. "They’re competitive people. They believe in their own ability and their ability to rise and we’re gonna need guys to rise when players are absent, specifically the caliber of Tuch and Dahlin. We know those guys are incredible hockey players, but it doesn’t say a lot if you’re worried about, ‘This might be the case, this might not be the case and that.’ I don’t think these guys worry that there’s anything they can’t do in the absence of guys, so that was nice to see.

"Obviously, it might have to continue. In Tuch’s case, definitely. We’re going to be without him for a while. And this is why I say all the time, we don’t have one player that’s going to be a savior. You’re going to win, it takes a team and our guys I think have identified with that all the way through."

Alex Ovechkin and Sonny Milano scored late in the second period to make it a two-goal game entering the third, but the Sabres (31-23-4) gradually wore down the Capitals to win for a fifth time in six games. Buffalo moved into the second wild-card playoff spot with 24 games remaining in the regular season.

These Capitals (29-27-6) recently traded two expiring contracts ahead of the March 3 deadline. They've lost seven of their last eight games and continue to slip down the standings. The Sabres have struggled at home, though, and General Manager Kevyn Adams acknowledged Sunday morning that replacing Tuch is impossible. It's not easy to cover for the 28 goals and 62 points he's totaled while playing in all situations this season.

The Sabres played their fast-paced style from the outset, though, and Cozens gave them a 1-0 lead in the first period with his 21st goal of the season on a centering pass from Casey Mittelstadt.

The two teams were tied 2-2 at the intermission after trading goals in the first, including Tage Thompson scoring his 40th of the season when Evgeny Kuznetsov turned the puck over in the middle of the Capitals’ defensive zone. Thompson became the 13th player in franchise history to record 40-plus goals in a season and the fifth in 25 years.

"The good thing about our team is we’ve got so much depth," said rookie defenseman Owen Power, who led the Sabres with 27:43 of ice time in Dahlin's absence. "Those are obviously unbelievable players that are out, but we’ve also got really good players that were able to come in and step up big and have good nights."

The Sabres then outshot the Capitals, 13-1, while scoring four consecutive goals in the second period. Jeff Skinner earned his 25th of the season when the puck leaked through Kuemper on a shot by Mattias Samuelsson, Zemgus Girgensons added to the lead by finishing a blue-collar shift by Kyle Okposo and Cozens capped the onslaught with his second of the game on a pass by Quinn to make it 6-2 with 7:11 left in the intermission.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The Capitals responded with two goals in under four minutes, but the Sabres held on with Cozens finishing the team's second hat trick in three games. Luukkonen stopped each of Washington's 11 shots on net in the third period.

Five of the Sabres’ next seven games are at KeyBank Center, where, entering Sunday, they were tied for the second-fewest home points in the league since Nov. 20. Adams will be among the general managers to watch ahead of the deadline. He has six picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 and 2024 drafts, and the Sabres’ response Sunday should only add to the self-admitted “urgency” that Tuch’s injury created.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Line changes

The lineup was undecided when Granato met with reporters 90 minutes before puck drop. He cautioned that changing multiple forward groups can be dangerous, yet three of the four were different at the start of the game because Tuch was out.

Quinn’s play since the All-Star break led to the top-line promotion and he delivered two assists against the Capitals. The Sabres have outscored teams 8-2 with Quinn on the ice at 5-on-5 since the break. Granato said before the game that he planned to “try different things” with Tuch out and might do so based on the opponent. Quinn showed he can handle the assignment, though.

2. Goalie plan

Granato acknowledged before the game that he would “definitely” prefer to play Craig Anderson more down the stretch, but there’s an obviously challenge that all involved must navigate. Anderson is 41 years old and needs more time to recover than his counterparts. The Sabres are unwilling to risk an injury, so there’s dialogue between Anderson in the coaches to determine when he’s ready.

Among goalies to appear in at least 20 games, Anderson is tied for sixth with a .920 save percentage and he’s 17th in goal-against average (2.7). According to MoneyPuck.com, he entered Sunday ranked 15th in goals saved above expected, which accounts for the quality of shots each goalie faces.

Luukkonen is going to have to show management that it should continue to carry three goalies, but the door remains ajar because Eric Comrie has an .881 save percentage in his three starts since rejoining the team last month. The Sabres, though, have won each of those three games, the latest of which Comrie made several key saves in the third period.

3. Stepping up

Cozens put unhealthy pressure on himself to replace Eichel at the start of last season but learned how counterproductive that can be. So, it was notable Sunday when Cozens was among the Sabres’ best players and earned his first career hat trick. He converted Mittelstadt’s smart play into the first goal of the game at 10:40. The goal was Cozens’ 100th career point, and he snapped a season-high three-game point drought. He’s been among the club’s most consistent forwards and delivered Sunday when his teammates needed a lift.

4. Struggles

A rough first period by Kale Clague illustrated the Sabres’ need for another defenseman before the trade deadline. The Capitals had an odd man rush on the first shift of the game because Clague fell, then his turned moments before the first intermission gave Washington a shot from the slot that missed the net.

Entering Sunday, the Sabres were outscored 5-1 by opponents in their previous seven games when Jacob Bryson was on the ice at 5-on-5. Management and the coaching staff must be thrilled with Ilya Lyubushkin’s improved play since recovering from injury, but this team needs another option for the third or second pair.

5. Next

The Sabres will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.