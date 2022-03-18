Observations: Dustin Tokarski's heroics in net lead Sabres to overtime win

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
CALGARY – Even the red-and-yellow clad fans in Scotiabank Saddledome showed appreciation for the remarkable individual effort by Dustin Tokarski.
Tokarski, the Buffalo Sabres’ starter in the second game of the back-to-back, dove to his left to glove Calle Jarnkork’s shot that seemed destined to reach the net in the second period Friday night, leading to a loud ovation from the frustrated Calgary crowd.
Tokarski traded saves with Flames starter Jacob Markstrom, a likely Vezina Trophy finalist, in a goaltending dual featuring two teams that used a blend of speed and tenacity to earn open looks on net that could have turned this into a high-scoring game.
Instead, this wasn’t decided until Tage Thompson scored the game-winning goal with 1:53 remaining in overtime, sending the Sabres to a 1-0 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Tokarski made 24 saves to earn his first shutout since March 16, 2014, while Thompson’s goal was his 25th of the season.
Here are other observations from the game Friday:
1. Stepping up
This was another important experience for Mattias Samuelsson, who was often on the ice against the Flames’ top line. Samuelsson, 22, has shown that he can play well no matter who he’s paired with – Jacob Bryson played another solid game on the right side Friday – and looks like he’s currently the second-best defenseman on this team.
Samuelsson knocked Matthew Tkachuk off the puck midway through the second period, a rare sight, and even joined the rush by redirected a cross-ice, backdoor pass from Girgensons that forced Markstrom to make a difficult save.
2. Sorely missed
The Sabres missed Girgensons, particularly on the penalty kill. Girgensons’ experience in that role has taught him how to take away passing lanes from opponents, as we saw during an effective penalty kill in the first period. This allows Granato to rest Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson, both of whom took on a bigger short-handed role with Girgensons out of the lineup.
Girgensons is also effective at 5-on-5 and generated a scoring chance by driving to the net early in the game. It’s unfortunate that injuries have limited Girgensons to only 36 games since he signed a three-year, $6.6 million contract in October 2020, but he’ll be a key checking-line forward for this team into next season.
Girgensons’ line with Cody Eakin and Kyle Okposo kept the Flames’ high-scoring top trio silent.
3. Around the boards
This was Cozens’ 100th career NHL game since he made his debut on Jan. 14, 2021. … Krebs, a native of Okotoks, Alb., a town in the Calgary metro area, played his first NHL game in his hometown. … With a goal and two assists for Rochester on Friday, Amerks winger Jack Quinn has 20 goals and 41 points in 27 games this season. … Tuch left the game briefly after crashing into the end boards in the second period.
4. Precaution
Defenseman Colin Miller was a healthy scratch after playing Friday for the first time in 23 games. Miller, a pending unrestricted free agent, skated 17:27 in the Sabres’ 6-1 loss to Edmonton. The decision was made to sit Miller in Calgary as a precaution because this was the second game of the back-to-back and Miller missed almost two months with an injury that required surgery. And it’s certain that Miller will be traded before the deadline Monday.
“We're just not comfortable playing him back-to-back," Granato said. "But I thought he was good. He did a skate this morning to make sure he could loosen back up and move and felt good."
5. Next
The Sabres finish the three-game road trip Sunday in Vancouver against the Canucks at Rogers Arena. Puck drop is at 10 p.m.