Observations: Dustin Tokarski's heroics in net lead Sabres to overtime win

Samuelsson knocked Matthew Tkachuk off the puck midway through the second period, a rare sight, and even joined the rush by redirected a cross-ice, backdoor pass from Girgensons that forced Markstrom to make a difficult save.

2. Sorely missed

The Sabres missed Girgensons, particularly on the penalty kill. Girgensons’ experience in that role has taught him how to take away passing lanes from opponents, as we saw during an effective penalty kill in the first period. This allows Granato to rest Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson, both of whom took on a bigger short-handed role with Girgensons out of the lineup.

Girgensons is also effective at 5-on-5 and generated a scoring chance by driving to the net early in the game. It’s unfortunate that injuries have limited Girgensons to only 36 games since he signed a three-year, $6.6 million contract in October 2020, but he’ll be a key checking-line forward for this team into next season.

Girgensons’ line with Cody Eakin and Kyle Okposo kept the Flames’ high-scoring top trio silent.

3. Around the boards