Observations: Dustin Tokarski's career-high 45 saves bail out Sabres in road win

The Sabres (7-6-2) were winless in six of their previous seven games and dropped seven of eight against the Penguins (5-6-4) during the abbreviated 2020-21 season. Though Pittsburgh was without Malkin, its lineup is led by Crosby and several others whose names are etched on the Stanley Cup. Some more than once.

Buffalo was down two of its top forwards and the goalie who started on opening night. They owned one road win in six opportunities. But it was the Sabres who were initially in control of this game, albeit for a short time.

Colin Miller gave Buffalo a 1-0 advantage with a slap shot through a screen early in the second period. The lead nearly grew to two with a one-timer by Arttu Ruotsalainen shortly after an unsuccessful power play, but goalie Tristan Jarry stopped the shot with his left leg pad.

Then Zemgus Girgensons made an individual effort to give the Sabres a much-needed insurance goal. Girgensons maintained possession of the puck behind Pittsburgh’s net, eluded a Penguins defender while skating out to the left-wing circle and fired a turn-around pass toward the goal mouth. Okposo was skating down the slot and redirected the puck between Jarry’s leg pads to make it 2-0 with 11:06 remaining in the second period.