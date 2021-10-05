Observations: Dustin Tokarski standing tall in Sabres' goalie competition

Injuries led Tokarski to join the Sabres last March and he made his first NHL appearance since Oct. 28, 2016. He hadn’t won, or even started a game, at that level since Dec. 12, 2015. Tokarski, though, played well in goal for Buffalo, delivering wins over the Penguins and Capitals. He made 128 saves across four games, a stretch that led him to be named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

"I was a little undersized when I started playing, so whether I played better than the bigger guys early in my career -- bantam, midget, whatever -- you kind of had to be a little bit better than the next guy because (my size) was a little bit of a hindrance," said Tokarski, who is 6 feet tall. "You can never take a day off. You've got to keep going. If there's a day you don't try as hard and compete, someone can move ahead of you and take your spot. Whenever I'm on the ice, I battle and compete."

Before leaving the team in May for a family emergency, Tokarski compiled a 2-8-2 record and .904 save percentage across 13 appearances. He was still penciled in for Rochester in 2021-22 because Anderson and Dell have longer track records of success in the NHL, particularly Anderson, who led the Ottawa Senators to the Eastern Conference finals in 2017.