Observations: Dustin Tokarski salvages a point for tired Sabres in New Jersey

One month ago, Tokarski seemed destined for Rochester. The Sabres signed veteran goalies Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell to one-year contracts in July as competition for prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in training camp. Though Tokarski played well for most of his 13 games with Buffalo last season, it’s easy to focus on what he lacks.

Tokarski has won two Calder Cup championships in the American Hockey League, but prior to last season, he hadn’t won, or even started a game, in the NHL since Dec. 12, 2015. Tokarski, at 32 years old, is an example for his teammates of the perseverance required to reach and remain in the league. And his high wire playing style fits well with how Sabres coach Don Granato wants his team to defend.

“If we can keep getting performances like that, we’d love it,” Granato said. “He feels and looks comfortable to me within the whole system of how we want to play. He’s reading where and when and how shots are coming, the way our defense plays in situations. He looks very comfortable in that regard and aggressive. When you see a guy playing aggressive and confidently in net, it has a feel that it’s a six-man unit out there.”