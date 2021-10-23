Observations: Dustin Tokarski keeps Sabres in game, but mistakes add up in loss

Lost faceoffs led to longer offensive-zone time for the Devils. The Sabres seemed to be chasing the play too often, a recipe for disaster on the road, no matter the opponent.

3. Experimenting

Arttu Ruotsalinen’s usage has been interesting early on. He was a healthy scratch in the season opener and the Sabres moved him to center, a position Ruotsalainen had not played in the NHL. Entering Saturday, Ruotsalainen was averaging only 12:01 of ice time in three games and had only four shots on goal. However, Ruotsalainen had won 52.17% of his faceoffs and, most important, his line controlled play at 5-on-5, as illustrated by his 63.04 shot-differential percentage, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

The next step is earning more scoring opportunities and Ruotsalainen did that in the first period by skating around Devils defenseman Ryan Graves before firing a shot on net.

Later, Ruotsalainen’s outlet pass through the neutral zone in the second period sprung Drake Caggiula for a breakaway, but Daws made the save to keep the score 1-0. Ruotsalainen’s exclusion on the power play is bizarre because his shot could be a useful weapon for the Sabres, but he’ll earn more ice time with those sort of plays.

4. Proper response