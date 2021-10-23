Observations: Dustin Tokarski keeps Sabres in game, but mistakes add up in loss

NEWARK, N.J. – Dustin Tokarski’s movements in goal aren’t graceful or textbook.
His coach in Rochester, Seth Appert, once joked that he would never think to teach Tokarski’s technique to a young goalie. Tokarki’s setup when awaiting a shot resembles the caricatures depicted on shooting targets used for street hockey nets.
His glove, blocker and shoulders seemed to be raised slightly, possibly compensating for the fact that, at 6 feet tall, he’s smaller than most NHL goalies. His movements may not look precise, but his tracking of the puck is. Tokarski hasn't been a split-second too soon or too late.
When chaos ensues around Tokarski, he seems willing to do whatever it takes to prevent a goal. And when the Buffalo Sabres played their first of 41 road games Friday night in Prudential Center, it was their often-overlooked goaltender who held onto an early lead until the New Jersey Devils completed a 2-1 come-from-behind win in overtime.
Tokarski stopped 37 of 39 shots to send the Sabres to a 3-1-1 record after the Devils outshot Buffalo 29-12 over the final 40 minutes of regulation.
One month ago, Tokarski seemed destined for Rochester. The Sabres signed veteran goalies Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell to one-year contracts as competition for prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in training camp. Though Tokarski played well for most of his 13 games with Buffalo last season, it’s easy to focus on what he lacks.
Tokarski has won two Calder Cup championships in the American Hockey League, but prior to last season, he hadn’t won, or even started a game, in the NHL since Dec. 12, 2015. Tokarski, at 32 years old, is an example for his teammates of the perseverance required to reach and remain in the league.
This was a difficult test for the Sabres, regardless of the opponent. It was the second game of the first back-to-back this season and their first road game. While the Devils (3-1) were without their best player, Jack Hughes, and started rookie goalie Nico Daws, coach Don Granato’s Sabres still had to handle the emotion of the crowd and the strategic advantage New Jersey had at home.
Dylan Cozens gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season, a wrister on the power play in the first period, and Buffalo had the edge through 20 minutes. But fatigue set in, and the Sabres found themselves stuck in the defensive zone for stretches of the second period. They went 8:19 without a shot on goal and found themselves chasing the play.
Tokarski helped them kill consecutive penalties, including a nice save on Tomas Tatar during a 2-on-1, and he managed to cover the bottom of the net when a Colin Miller turnover led to chaos around the Sabres’ net. Marian Studenic’s initial shot hit the post and Yegor Sharangovich’s rebound attempt hit the opposite post.
Following a failed second-period power play, Dawson Mercer exited the penalty box and got the puck with space in the Sabres’ zone, only to have Tokarski make the stop.
Tokarski’s perfect night ended in the third period when a puck took a difficult bounce off the end boards on a Devils power play and ricocheted off Nico Hischier before going past the line to tie the score 1-1 at 5:52.
With the score tied, Tokarski delivered impressive saves on Andreas Johnsson and Frederik Gauthier, but Pavel Zacha won the game in overtime with a shot over Tokarski's glove.
Support Local Journalism
Here are more observations from the game Saturday night:
1. Stock up
There were more encouraging signs from Cozens, who had a difficult start to training camp and preseason. He scored on the wrist shot over Daws’ blocker and is showing a willingness to get to the net. Later in the first period, Cozens wisely didn’t force a pass to Jeff Skinner on the rush, opting instead to carry the puck into the offensive zone and wait for the Sabres’ third man. When Vinnie Hinostroza had space, Cozens passed him the puck in the slot and the ensuing shot rang off the crossbar.
2. Faceoffs matter
The Sabres got toasted in the faceoff dot again, converting on only 34% of draws. The absences of Casey Mittelstadt and Cody Eakin loom large. Zemgus Girgensons is showing noticeable signs of rust on faceoffs, while Tage Thompson is having some growing pains while learning to play center in the NHL.
Lost faceoffs led to longer offensive-zone time for the Devils. The Sabres seemed to be chasing the play too often, a recipe for disaster on the road, no matter the opponent.
3. Experimenting
Arttu Ruotsalinen’s usage has been interesting early on. He was a healthy scratch in the season opener and the Sabres moved him to center, a position Ruotsalainen had not played in the NHL. Entering Saturday, Ruotsalainen was averaging only 12:01 of ice time in three games and had only four shots on goal. However, Ruotsalainen had won 52.17% of his faceoffs and, most important, his line controlled play at 5-on-5, as illustrated by his 63.04 shot-differential percentage, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.
The next step is earning more scoring opportunities and Ruotsalainen did that in the first period by skating around Devils defenseman Ryan Graves before firing a shot on net.
Later, Ruotsalainen’s outlet pass through the neutral zone in the second period sprung Drake Caggiula for a breakaway, but Daws made the save to keep the score 1-0. Ruotsalainen’s exclusion on the power play is bizarre because his shot could be a useful weapon for the Sabres, but he’ll earn more ice time with those sort of plays.
4. Proper response
A bad play would haunt Rasmus Dahlin in the past. One mistake snowballed into several. He’s showing signs of growth early this season. After losing a battle behind on the net on the Bruins’ first goal Friday night, Dahlin had a better finish to the game and was on the ice for a team-high 25:04. He looked strong again Saturday, carrying the puck to try to ignite the offense.