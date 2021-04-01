Observations: Dustin Tokarski is spectacular in stealing a point for Sabres

"I like to compete. I like to play hard, try to see every single shot to give myself the best chance to stop it," he said. "When you find that good zone in the crease, whether it's mid or high, just to be able to be able to track the puck and just get in a groove is my game.

"Being 5-11, I got to try to play a little bigger than the guys that are bigger out there. Tonight I was able to see a lot of those pucks and beat the passes because the guys were clearing bodies out."

Here are some other observations on the game:

1. The tying goal: Thompson's goal was his second of the season and Casey Mittelstadt's assist gave him his first two-game point streak of the season.

"He made a great play," Thompson said of Mittelstadt. "I know it started off there with a battle on the wall with (Sam Reinhart) and it kind of squirted out to me. Just tried to get it down low and 'Mittsy' made a great play finding me there."

"He's going the right direction clearly and he's got to keep doing the things that keep him going in that direction," Granato said of Thompson. "Work hard and focus on what he can do skill wise. Improve and internalize, and he's doing those things."