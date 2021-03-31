Observations: Don Granato's changes making big difference for Sabres

Don Granato wasn’t the only person on the Buffalo Sabres’ bench peering up at the scoreboard as the clocked drained in KeyBank Center.

When the horn finally sounded and the Sabres’ players converged on goalie Linus Ullmark for a matter-of-fact celebration, Granato turned to shake hands with his assistant coaches and filed back to the dressing room.

Granato, a 53-year-old hockey lifer, had achieved his first NHL win as a head coach, the latest milestone in a career that’s spanned 25 years and various leagues across North America. Yet, for as long as Granato has waited for the feat, one 60-minute game does not illustrate all that he’s accomplished in two weeks as the Sabres’ interim coach.

Using a delicate blend of structure and freedom, Granato helped a group of directionless players forge an identity and guided the Sabres through a winless streak that spanned 34 days and 18 games. After a crushing defeat to begin the week, his players executed his system in brilliant fashion Wednesday, scoring four unanswered goals to cap a 6-1 win.

The franchise-record winless streak that led to former coach Ralph Krueger’s firing is finally over.