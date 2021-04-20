Observations: Don Granato, Sabres must find a way to solve the Bruins

Caggilua will have an opportunity to earn a bigger role in the final 10 games, as the Sabres want to get a long look at the pending unrestricted free agent. He didn’t get the puck in space to show his speed, but there were promising signs on the forecheck and in the defensive zone.

“There’s not too many games left in the season and whatever situation I get put in, I’m ready to answer the bell and I’m looking forward to getting back out and playing,” Caggiula said following the morning skate Tuesday.

3. Cody Eakin is the odd-man out: Eakin, a 29-year-old center, was a favorite of former coach Ralph Krueger leading up to free agency. Krueger thought Eakin would bring speed and scoring to the bottom six, and the Sabres’ decision to sign Eakin to a two-year, $4.5 million contract led to Johan Larsson’s departure.

Eakin was a healthy scratch Tuesday after losing all five of his faceoffs and having zero shots on goal in 5:55 of ice time Sunday against Pittsburgh. He has two goals, one an empty netter, with four assists in 44 games. Larsson, meanwhile, has seven goals with six assists while playing a top-six role in Arizona.

Eakin’s benching on Sunday wasn’t Granato’s way of sending a message. The Sabres simply have better forward options now.

“As far as Cody, clearly he wasn’t on his game,” Granato said. “And, you know, mistakes happen. We’re at a point now where we can put Caggiula in and there needs to be a guy out and I thought the other night, other guys were going and to a level that I went with those guys.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.