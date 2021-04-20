Observations: Don Granato, Sabres must find a way to solve the Bruins

With the Buffalo Sabres’ net empty and two Boston Bruins in the penalty box, Rasmus Dahlin attempted his usual wizardry on the blue line to catch his opponent out of position.
The 21-year-old defenseman’s pass missed the mark. Moments earlier, Victor Olofsson, the forward interim coach Don Granato wants shooting the puck during a 6-on-3 power play, had two shot attempts go wide, one of which was deflected in front.
The Sabres struggled to generate enough shots, succumbed to the opportunistic Boston Bruins’ relentless pursuit to possess the puck and lost the opening game of a three game series 2-0.
“It wasn’t good enough,” lamented Granato.
Nothing was good enough. Mistakes were magnified against an elite opponent, and Tuukka Rask backed the Bruins with a 32-save shutout in a 2-0 victory over the Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.
The Sabres (12-27-7) are officially out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 10th consecutive season and these final games are all about developing each player in a system that has coaxed more offense since Granato took over on March 17.
The final 10 games include matchups against potential Cup contenders in Boston, the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh. The Bruins, though, are the lone team in the reconfigured East Division that will rejoin the Sabres in the Atlantic next season.
Solving the Bruins must be high on Granato’s to-do list if he’s to remain as head coach beyond May 8. Boston (26-12-6), after all, has won nine consecutive games over Buffalo, a run of success that dates to the Sabres' victory in TD Garden back on Dec. 16, 2018.
The Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019 and lost in the second round to eventual champion Tampa Bay during the return-to-play last fall. Boston, led by its top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, has a blue-collar identity of being relentless with and without the puck. Their approach to the game defensively and on the power play are reliable blueprints for any coach to follow.
“They were adamant tonight and they showed a very strong, competitive identity,” Granato said. “We got ourselves in trouble early, probably puck management, and chased the game. We chased the game. Rask was good when he had to be, but we didn’t set the pace. They set the pace.”
Their roster grew stronger at the April 12 deadline with the trade that sent Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Sabres to the Bruins. Boston is 5-0 since the move, outscoring opponents 18-6 during that span. Rask is also back after missing a total of 17 games because of injury.
The Sabres are in a much different place. Their best player, Jack Eichel, is out for the season. So is their top defenseman, Jake McCabe. Buffalo’s top two goalies are also injured, thrusting 31-year-old minor-league veteran Dustin Tokarski into a starting role.
Tokarski was solid again Tuesday, delivering 35 saves after being named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for earning the Sabres two wins. The roster, though, is young and Granato is providing room for mistakes.
This loss wasn’t the product of one or two individual blunders, though. The Sabres weren’t quick enough to retrieve loose pucks. Boston’s top two lines had Buffalo pinned in its own zone for multiple shifts before Marchand scored the opening goal at 8:06 into the first period.
The Sabres trailed 2-0 at the second intermission, a challenging spot to be in considering the Bruins improved to 17-0-2 when leading after 40 minutes.
“They are a veteran team. They’ve been in the playoffs, so they know how to defend and finish the game,” Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen said.
The Sabres made a push with 17 shots in the third period – they had only 15 through 40 minutes – and Dylan Cozens had a prime opportunity stopped by Rask in the first period. A better effort is needed to beat Boston, as the Sabres learned with their resilient 3-2 shootout loss on the road against the Bruins one week earlier.
Redemption is possible with games against the Bruins in Buffalo on Thursday and Friday. Points in the standings don’t mean much – they can even be seen as a negative since NHL draft lottery odds are at stake – but progress against Boston would be significant since these two teams are in the same division again next season.
“I think we had a lot of good chances, Rask just played a really great game,” Cozens said. “We just got to find a way to score.”
Here are other observations from the game Tuesday:
1. Don’t let the result mask all that the Sabres have accomplished. Remember, Granato forecasted amid the franchise-record 18-game winless streak that one win could spark a turnover of sorts. We’ve seen that since the streak ended, as Buffalo is now 6-4-2 during that span.
Among NHL goalies who have played at least five games this month, Tokarski entered Monday's play fourth in the NHL in saves in April (201) and 13th in save percentage (.926).
Entering Tuesday, here’s how the Sabres ranked among the league’s best in that time: ninth in points (14), tied for third in goals (39), tied for 18th-most in goals against (31), tied for fifth in goals per game (3.53) and 24th in shots per game (27.3). Under Krueger, the Sabres scored only 2.07 goals per game, the worst mark in the NHL.
It’s important to point out that this game would have been different had the Sabres’ power play not failed six times, including 1:33 of a 5-on-3, most of which occurred with a sixth skater on the ice for Buffalo.
“I didn’t like the way anything looked in that regard,” Granato said of the partial 6-on-3.
2. This was an uneventful Sabres debut for winger Drake Caggiula. The 26-year-old waiver claim had only three skates – none of which were practices – to prepare for his first game since April 5. He received only 10:42 of ice time and took a minor penalty in the third period.
Caggilua will have an opportunity to earn a bigger role in the final 10 games, as the Sabres want to get a long look at the pending unrestricted free agent. He didn’t get the puck in space to show his speed, but there were promising signs on the forecheck and in the defensive zone.
“There’s not too many games left in the season and whatever situation I get put in, I’m ready to answer the bell and I’m looking forward to getting back out and playing,” Caggiula said following the morning skate Tuesday.
3. Cody Eakin is the odd-man out: Eakin, a 29-year-old center, was a favorite of former coach Ralph Krueger leading up to free agency. Krueger thought Eakin would bring speed and scoring to the bottom six, and the Sabres’ decision to sign Eakin to a two-year, $4.5 million contract led to Johan Larsson’s departure.
Eakin was a healthy scratch Tuesday after losing all five of his faceoffs and having zero shots on goal in 5:55 of ice time Sunday against Pittsburgh. He has two goals, one an empty netter, with four assists in 44 games. Larsson, meanwhile, has seven goals with six assists while playing a top-six role in Arizona.
Eakin’s benching on Sunday wasn’t Granato’s way of sending a message. The Sabres simply have better forward options now.
“As far as Cody, clearly he wasn’t on his game,” Granato said. “And, you know, mistakes happen. We’re at a point now where we can put Caggiula in and there needs to be a guy out and I thought the other night, other guys were going and to a level that I went with those guys.”