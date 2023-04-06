DETROIT – It sure felt like a game where the last goal would win.

In yet another wide-open affair this season between the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings, the teams were tied at 4-4 through 40 minutes Thursday night in Little Caesars Arena.

The Sabres got goals from Jordan Greenway and Dylan Cozens early in the third to forge a two-goal lead for the second time in the game but couldn't hold it. David Perron scored a tying goal with 59.8 seconds left in regulation to send the game to OT but the Sabres survived and won, 7-6, in a shootout.

Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch scored as the Sabres won the shootout, 2-1. The Sabres finished 4-0 against Detroit this season, scoring 26 goals in the four games.

Devon Levi battled hard to make 26 saves in goal – including a Jonatan Berggren breakaway with three seconds left in OT and two more in the shootout – to win for the second time in three games in the NHL. Buffalo kept its slim playoff hopes alive.

Greenway scored his fourth goal with the Sabres – and third in four games – at 3:20 of the third with a quick snapshot from the left circle after a back pass out of the corner from Casey Mittelstadt. Cozens made it 6-4 at 4:32, taking a Tage Thompson pass and threading a shot through Ville Husso for his second of the night and 31st of the season.

The Red Wings got back to 6-5 at 8:02 when Berggren took advantage of an ill-advised pass up the middle from Ilya Lyubushkin and had a wide-open net thanks to a pass from Matt Luff.

It was the first time Levi has played consecutive games in the NHL and although it was a leap of faith, it was also done with an eye on the future. Coach Don Granato said in recent days the Sabres are trying to get Levi as many reps as they can in practices and morning skates.

That philosophy is clearly going to carry over to games, as the 21-year-old is already showing he's ready for prime time in the NHL.

"That's impressive. He has a great feel for the game, for shooters and he studies it," Granato said. "All the things that we've said about him, you're seeing it in action, and you're seeing why we've said it about him.

"And you're seeing the fact that when you do that, well before you've come to the NHL, you develop faster than other players. It's a lot to me like Owen Power. He came into the league last year and he looked like a veteran from day one."

Levi was in the thick of the action in this one. The Sabres had a 3-2 lead after one period and made it 4-2 at 1:33 of the second on Zemgus Girgensons' nifty tip to the top corner off a Kyle Okposo backhand pass.

It came 13 seconds after Levi stoned Dominik Kubalik with a blocker save on the doorstep after the Detroit forward found himself all alone. Instead of a 3-3 game, the Sabres had a two-goal lead largely because their goaltender swung the game.

But the Red Wings seized momentum for most of the rest of the period and finally tied the game with two goals in a 48-second span late in the second.

Alex Chaisson netted a tap-in on a power play at 16:04 after a nifty back pass by captain Dylan Larkin and defenseman Simon Edvinsson got a gift from the hockey gods at 16:52 as his shot from the left point was heading several feet wide -- but deflected off Power's pants right into the Buffalo net to make it 4-4.

The teams' five-goal first period was spiced by a brouhaha after Henri Jokiharju's second goal of the season got the Sabres even at 2-2 at 17:10. Larkin was agitated by Jeff Skinner and tried to jump the Buffalo forward, and defenseman Jake Walman did likewise with Mittelstadt and drew a double minor that the Sabres turned into the go-ahead goal by Cozens at 19:08.

Here are some other observations from the game:

1. Thompson gets back in lineup

Tage Thompson, Buffalo's No. 1 center, did not take the morning skate but still played in the game – at right wing – as he continues to be bothered by an upper-body injury. Thompson sat out three games but returned in Florida, albeit in a limited role. He played 17:17 but only had two shots on goal and was largely ineffective. Thompson assisted on Buffalo's only goal, by Tuch, to become the first Sabre with 90 points since Daniel Briere in 2007.

He had two shots on goal, and Granato had him off his normal line and centering Girgensons and Okposo later in the game. "He's still dealing with it," Granato said. "He went through the skate the day before and felt really good. Then, within the physicality of the game, and the battles he had, he had a flareup of it." Thompson opened the scoring with his 45th goal of the season at 4:35 of the first period, 35 seconds after Tuch fired wide on a penalty shot after being hooked by Larkin.

Mittelstadt took Thompson's place between Tuch and Skinner, and on Buffalo's top power play unit.

2. Anderson back

Veteran goalie Craig Anderson took the morning skate in his first appearance with the team since being pulled from a March 21 loss to Nashville. The team revealed a couple of days later that Anderson suffered an upper-body injury in that game.

The 41-year-old has been around the club, spending a lot of time with Levi. His appearance Tuesday meant all four goalies were on the ice. Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen shared one net with Anderson and Eric Comrie in the other.

"I've walked past Devon sitting picking his brain and asking him question after question," Granato said of Anderson. "I walk in and see him, I walk out, and 20 minutes later, I walk back in and he's still asking questions. So he's very good to have around for that, and he's done well on the ice for us as well."

3. Around the boards

• Cozens' power-play goal at 19:08 of the first was his 30th of the season, giving Buffalo four 30-goal scorers (Thompson, Tuch, Skinner, Cozens) for the first time since 2006-07 (Thomas Vanek, Chris Drury, Jason Pominville, Briere).

• Power had three assists to push his season total to 30 and give him his first three-point game in the NHL.

• The Red Wings had two power-play goals, a first by a Sabres foe since March 15 in Washington. Buffalo entered the game 11 for 12 in the last five games on the penalty kill.

4. Next

The Sabres returned home after the game and are scheduled to practice Friday afternoon in KeyBank Center. They host Carolina on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the final matinee of the season.