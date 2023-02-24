SUNRISE, Fla. – The date was March 27, 2012.

The Buffalo Sabres were coming off a 5-1 win in Washington that had them in a playoff spot and on the road to a third straight postseason appearance. But they let that slip away in the final five games of the season by going 1-3-1 and had not been in a late-season playoff position since.

Until Friday night.

The Sabres beat the Florida Panthers, 3-1, in FLA Live Arena and moved into the second wild card in the Eastern Conference via tiebreakers over Detroit and Florida and a point ahead of idle Pittsburgh. There are still 25 games left but there is Buffalo, a team full of top draft picks and a top line acquired via trade, sitting in the top eight of the East.

Behind the NHL's youngest club are the Sidney Crosby-led Penguins, the Alex Ovechkin-led Capitals and the Panthers, last year's Presidents' Trophy winners.

The Sabres improved to 30-23-4 behind the goaltending of 41-year-old Craig Anderson, who made 52 saves and gave his team virtually every stop it needed in key spots. The Panthers had a flurry in the final few minutes, and Anderson made 26 saves in the third period to finish as the oldest goalie in NHL history with a 50-save game in the regular season.

"The mind just shut off, and you just kind of started worrying about just the next shot," Anderson said. "And whatever the shot clock got to, it got to. That's about as good a game is I've played in a while and, as good mentally as far as being sharp and being in the moment."

Anderson, who lives about 15 miles from the Panthers' rink, was able to have this game in front of family and friends that included a birthday party in the arena for his 9-year-old son.

"It's special for sure. Age is just a number," Anderson said. "Right now. It's just managing the rest and managing your your time, so that you can have the moments in the game like this."

"Outstanding," said coach Don Granato. "He makes it look easy, reads plays read shooters, obviously he knows how we play and knows the pre-scout, how they're going to play and what's going to come at him. And you can see the calm as a result."

Anderson's feature save was an old-school, two-pad stack in the second period on Florida forward Ryan Lomberg.

"I blacked out," he said. "... I felt like a road hockey goalie at the end of it. I don't know, you just throw something at him and try to surprise him."

"The two-pad stack was pretty nice, got the guys fired up," said a smiling Jeff Skinner. "He should do it more often."

The Sabres are even in points with the Panthers and Detroit but have four games in hand on Florida and moved past the Wings by having more regulation/OT wins.

Skinner had two goals in the game to push his season total to 24 and his career point total to 600. And strangely enough, it came in his 907th career game – tying the all-time record for games played without appearing in playoff game set by former NHL defenseman Ron Hainsey, who was traded to Pittsburgh and won the Stanley Cup in 2017.

Skinner will set that record Sunday against Washington and doesn't care a bit. He's just looking to join his team in snapping the longest playoff drought by any franchise in NHL history.

"Our goalies are playing well, getting contributions throughout the lineup," Skinner said. "And that's what you need this time of year. You need that depth to come up and and pay off for you."

After a scoreless first period, the Sabres took charge in the second. They got goals from Skinner and Alex Tuch, both assisted by Tage Thompson and Thompson lost another assist on a Henri Jokiharju goal that was wiped out because Tuch was a hair offside. Thompson added his third assist on Skinner's second of the game, a bad angle shot that beat Sergei Bobrovsky under the crossbar with 9:24 left.

It came two minutes after Carter Verhaeghe went top corner on Anderson to cut the Buffalo lead to 2-1 and put heat back on the Sabres like they felt in Thursday's overtime win at Tampa that saw them blow a pair of two-goal leads in the third period.

Here are some more observations:

1. The Gus Bus

Sabres winger Zemgus Girgensons played in his 600th NHL game, becoming the 16th player to appear in that many for Buffalo. He was the second of Buffalo's two first-round picks in the draft in 2012, roughly three months after that win in Washington.

"That's exciting," Granato said of the milestone before the game. "He's battled lots of injuries in his career and a lot recently and he does not take any shortcut on that ice. He is physically putting his body in places with high demand, lots of wear and tear and continues to find ways to improve his game."

2. Around the boards

• The Panthers played without captain Aleksander Barkov (16-34-50), who has been nursing a hand injury. Sam Bennett (14-21-35) missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury.

• Ilya Lyubushkin's overtime winner Thursday at Tampa Bay made him the first Sabre in franchise history to score a short-handed goal in overtime in the regular season. The only other time Buffalo won a game with an OT shortie was on Jason Pominville's iconic goal that eliminated Ottawa in Game 5 of the 2006 Eastern Conference semifinals.

According to OptaStats (the former STATS Inc.), Lyubushkin is just the second NHL defenseman to score an unassisted short-handed goal in overtime, joining Ott Heller of the New York Rangers in 1937.

• Former Sabres defenseman Casey Fitzgerald, who was claimed off waivers by the Panthers last month, has yet to debut for Florida.

3. Next

The Sabres are off Saturday in advance of Sunday's mega matinee, a 1 p.m. matchup with the Capitals in KeyBank Center.