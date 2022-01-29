Observations: Craig Anderson delivers 27 saves to lift short-handed Sabres to win

While the Coyotes looked lethargic and disinterested, the Sabres overcame some off-the-mark passes early by outmuscling Arizona for the puck and Anderson stymied each of the home team’s chances in the first period.

All the injuries and Covid-19-related absences forced Granato to reconfigure his lines, pairings and special teams units. While the top power play had a sloppy start with Henri Jokiharju running the point, the second group stepped onto the ice and quickly gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

The Coyotes backed up too far in their own zone, giving Kyle Okposo plenty of room to uncork a wrist shot that went inside the far post at 7:02 into the game. The Sabres were quickly exiting their zone and winning battles along the boards, but right when they were rolling, adversity struck again when Tage Thompson lost an edge and fell on his right shoulder.

But as Thompson grimaced in pain on the Sabres’ bench, Casey Mittelstadt carried the puck down the left wing in the Coyotes’ end and sent a perfect cross-ice, 2-on-1 pass to Krebs, who one-timed a shot in for the 2-0 lead at 15:07 into the game. The goal was Krebs’ third in as many games and Mittelstadt picked up his first point since Nov. 29.