Observations: Cozens goes down fighting in latest Sabres loss

NEW YORK -- You won't remember much from the Buffalo Sabres' 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers here Tuesday night come next week, let alone next year.

Neither team scored in the third period as the Sabres lost their fourth straight. Carter Hutton was pedestrian in goal, getting beat three times on 19 shots. He yielded two goals in the first 2:36 and got singed by Chris Krieder on a long snap shot through a Brandon Montour screen in the second period for what proved to be the winner.

There's one moment that could, however, stand the test of time: A third-period punchout by rookie Dylan Cozens of Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

You don't expect a No. 1 pick and a guy expected to be a scorer to throw down but that's exactly what the 6-foot-3 Cozens did after some battling behind the Rangers net. And Cozens used his 3-inch height advantage to explode with a flurry of rights, even knocking out Lindgren's mouthpiece.

If you want a galvanizing moment for the club, there was a big one. Rasmus Dahlin called for some fight from somebody after Sunday's snoozer against Philadelphia and Cozens delivered.

Cozens said Lindgren actually asked him to fight. Big mistake.