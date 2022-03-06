Observations: Collision sidelines Alex Tuch in final minutes of Sabres' loss

Alex Tuch saw an opening during a game in which there were few.
A play-driving 6-foot-4 winger, Tuch weaved his way from the right side of the Los Angeles Kings’ blue line with the Buffalo Sabres on the penalty kill in the third period and toward the center of the offensive zone, where he uncorked a right-handed shot that went off the glove of goalie Cal Petersen.
Tuch bolted toward the crease in pursuit of the puck, getting one more shot off before he plunged into the net, driving his right shoulder into the left post. Silence fell over the spirited Kids Day crowd in KeyBank Center as he lay motionless on the ice.
“It’s really in moments like that your best players can rise because they’re special, and Alex Tuch in the short-handed situation when he got injured, that was a moment where you see pure talent taking over,” said coach Don Granato.
Cheers erupted when Tuch rose to his feet and skated to the bench for the final time Sunday afternoon. Trailing by one goal and without a dynamic forward for the final 8:55 of regulation, the undermanned Sabres were unable to mount a comeback and allowed a pair of empty-net goals in a 3-0 loss to the Kings.
There wasn’t a substantive update on Tuch’s condition after the game. Initial testing revealed no concussion, but imaging was needed to determine if there was any structural damage to the shoulder, said Granato. The Sabres needed every difference-making forward against an opponent that played shutdown defense as soon as it took a 1-0 lead with 3:05 remaining in the second period.
“It was just kind of a grind-it-out game and that’s the game you have to learn how to play sometimes,” said alternate captain Kyle Okposo. “And I thought that we did a decent enough job sticking with our game plan. ... They stayed in their structure very well tonight, and we just had to try and make a play to score a goal. And that’s what those games come down to.”
The Sabres (18-31-8) failed to win a third consecutive game for the first time since Oct. 14-19 and managed only 19 shots on goal against the Kings (31-19-7), who sit second in the NHL’s Pacific Division. Of Buffalo’s shot attempts at 5-on-5, 45% were from the top line of Tuch, Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner. Everyone else had trouble generating chances.
This was a sound defensive performance by the Sabres leading up to the go-ahead goal. Although goalie Dustin Tokarski was forced to make 29 saves, most of Los Angeles’ attempts were from the perimeter. Its only odd-man rush led to the deciding goal.
Los Angeles defenseman Mikey Anderson broke the Sabres’ pressure in his own end by sending a stretch pass to create a 2-on-1 odd-man rush, and Andreas Athanasiou’s shot from above the right faceoff dot went off the blade of Buffalo defenseman Casey Fitzgerald’s stick and over Tokarski’s left shoulder for a 1-0 Kings lead late in the second period.
Athanasiou and Dustin Brown scored on the empty net in the final minute of regulation.
The young Sabres learned how time and space can be difficult to find when falling behind against a playoff-quality opponent that will sit back as soon as it gets a lead. They had only 10 shots on goal over the final 40 minutes. The Kings had one of their defensemen trailing the play to quickly collect the puck on dump-in attempts and passing through the neutral zone became difficult for Buffalo.
“Sometimes it can be tough, you want to force things to try to generate offense, but I think our guys did an awesome job focusing on what they can control, playing our game, trying to work hard for our chances instead of cheating,” said Tokarski.
The game was wide open at the start because the Kings weren’t playing as tight defensively against the Sabres, who totaled 10 goals over their previous two games. However, Petersen made bail-out saves when needed and Buffalo missed the net 14 times, including Thompson from in front on a centering pass by Tuch in the second period.
Granato doesn’t want the Sabres to begin to play a different way when facing an opponent with a contrasting style. He expressed confidence that Buffalo will be better equipped for such games when their young core has more experience and strength.
“I do think when I look at our young players, there is a lot of potential in moments like we just saw tonight when a team wants to shut you down, where the growth of a guy that’s 6-foot-7 is going to be bigger, stronger, more intelligent as every game goes – and I’m referring to Tage and other guys the same thing – we’re going to be able to handle those moments better and be able to impose more will on them,” said Granato. “Tonight, we were challenged in that.”
Tuch’s injury could loom larger for the Sabres than a close loss to a contender. Tuch, 25, was acquired with Peyton Krebs and two first-round draft picks in the trade that sent Jack Eichel to Vegas. Tuch has 23 points in 25 games since returning from shoulder surgery in December.
His presence improves the Sabres’ chances of winning a game like this in the near future.
Here are other observations from the game:
1. Another addition
Sabres winger Vinnie Hinostroza returned from an 18-game absence Sunday and skated on the fourth line in place of Anders Bjork. Hinostroza used his speed on the forecheck and provided a much-needed offensive presence on the fourth line.
When Tuch went down with the injury, Hinostroza was moved to the top line. However, there wasn’t a stoppage in play over the final six minutes, preventing the Sabres from calling a much-needed timeout while rolling three lines.
“Our guys were exhausted," said Granato.
2. Fast start
Petersen, a fifth-round pick of the Sabres in 2013, bailed out his teammates, beginning at 4:10 into the game when Skinner stickhandled past Adrian Kempe. Shortly after the Kings came close to taking the lead with a long shift in the offensive zone late in the first period, Petersen made consecutive stops on Skinner and Thompson, the latter coming on a point-blank backhanded shot in the final seconds.
3. Around the boards
Defenseman Jacob Bryson led the Sabres in ice time (24:43), and Tuch had a team-high four shots on goal. … Buffalo won only 38% of the faceoffs. … Kings winger Alex Iafallo, an Eden native, assisted on the first empty-net goal. … Bjork and Mark Jankowski were the Sabres' scratches.
5. Next
Former Sabres forward Sam Reinhart returns to Buffalo for the first time with the Florida Panthers on Monday to face his former team in KeyBank Center at 7 p.m.