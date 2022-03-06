Observations: Collision sidelines Alex Tuch in final minutes of Sabres' loss

Alex Tuch saw an opening during a game in which there were few.

A play-driving 6-foot-4 winger, Tuch weaved his way from the right side of the Los Angeles Kings’ blue line with the Buffalo Sabres on the penalty kill in the third period and toward the center of the offensive zone, where he uncorked a right-handed shot that went off the glove of goalie Cal Petersen.

Tuch bolted toward the crease in pursuit of the puck, getting one more shot off before he plunged into the net, driving his right shoulder into the left post. Silence fell over the spirited Kids Day crowd in KeyBank Center as he lay motionless on the ice.

“It’s really in moments like that your best players can rise because they’re special, and Alex Tuch in the short-handed situation when he got injured, that was a moment where you see pure talent taking over,” said coach Don Granato.

Cheers erupted when Tuch rose to his feet and skated to the bench for the final time Sunday afternoon. Trailing by one goal and without a dynamic forward for the final 8:55 of regulation, the undermanned Sabres were unable to mount a comeback and allowed a pair of empty-net goals in a 3-0 loss to the Kings.