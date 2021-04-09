Observations: Casey Mittelstadt, other young players shine in Sabres' loss

Casey Mittelstadt peered up at the scoreboard, a scowl on his face as a video replay showed his backhanded shot stopped by Washington Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek in the first period Friday night.
The sequence that led to the shot was the latest in a long line of encouraging signs from the Buffalo Sabres forward. The 22-year-old barreled toward the net with the puck, skated around flat-footed two-time Stanley Cup winning defenseman Justin Schultz and managed to release a shot for a scoring chance.
The Sabres’ progress under interim coach Don Granato will be measured more so by player development than points in the standings. While the 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday was the Sabres’ 15th consecutive defeat at the hands of the East Division’s top four teams, Mittelstadt was one of several young players to stand out.
“That’s a priority,” Granato said of developing young talent. “It will remain a priority simply because their ceiling is so high and we need to become a better team. That was obvious when I stepped in and the other obvious was the guys with the highest ceiling we needed to move toward that. I’m very, very pleased with not only that progress but the effort and focus they’ve had in regard. They’ve been incredible, all of them.”
Aside from the resurgence of Rasmus Dahlin, perhaps no player has improved under Granato more than Mittelstadt, a former eighth overall draft pick who was sent to Rochester in December 2019 after playing more than 100 games in the NHL.
Mittelstadt shifted to center out of necessity with Jack Eichel and Dylan Cozens both recovering from upper-body injuries. Granato has no plan to move Mittelstadt back to the wing anytime soon. This game was the latest example why the organization views Mittelstadt as a long-term solution down the middle.
Mittelstadt logged 17:10 of ice time while centering a line between Rasmus Asplund and Tage Thompson, both of whom are 23 years old. The line had a 52.3% 5-on-5 shot differential against the Capitals (26-11-4).
With the Sabres trailing by two goals in the second period, Asplund raced to a loose puck behind Washington’s net, lifted Schultz’s stick for the steal and sent a centering pass in front. Mittelstadt made a quick deke and beat Vanecek with a far-side shot to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 9:52 remaining.
The goal was Mittelstadt’s fifth in 25 games this season. Across the past six games, Mittelstadt has four goals with two assists.
“I think I just had some time to grow up,” said Mittelstadt. “I think that’s more than anything. I don’t know if it’s so much on the ice as off the ice. Getting myself ready to play, taking care of my body away from the rink. I think that all leads. I think you get in what you put out and obviously trying to get better at that. It’s just part of growing up.”
Injuries, trades and underperformance caused the Sabres to pivot to development following Ralph Krueger’s firing last month. Tage Thompson, a former first-round draft pick, has also been allowed to learn on the job in the NHL. He scored for the third time in five games Friday, tipping a Rasmus Ristolainen shot to make the score 4-3 with 1:20 remaining in regulation.
Henri Jokiharju, a 21-year-old former first-round draft pick now paired with Dahlin, is also thriving under Granato and scored his third goal of the season in the first period.
Mittelstadt, though, plays a position that’s been a black hole of sorts behind Eichel since the Ryan O’Reilly trade in June 2018. The fan base seemed to give up on Mittelstadt because there were some difficult times during his development path after he was thrust into a top-six role in 2018-19.
Mittelstadt, though, rounded out his game in Rochester, spent the long offseason training in Minnesota and worked his way from taxi-squad forward to full-time contributor. It’s one of the few silver linings to this disappointing season for the Sabres (9-25-6).
“Just getting into a rhythm and feeling the puck,” said Mitteltadt. “I’ve had the puck so much more this year and when you make two or three good plays in a row, then all of a sudden you feel good. You’re going and you’re playing well. then you’re just using your instincts.”
Here are other observations from the game Friday:
1. Arttu Ruotsalainen looked comfortable in his NHL debut. The 23-year-old admitted afterward he was nervous while taking the traditional solo lap at the start of warmups. However, Ruotsalainen quickly showed how his improved skating has earned him this opportunity in Buffalo.
He received only 15:52 of ice time, spending most of the game on a line with Kyle Okposo and Riley Sheahan. But Ruotsalainen carries the puck confidently and his speed through the neutral zone can be useful for this team over the season’s final weeks. His on-ice vision was also evident, particularly a backhanded pass to Okposo in the offensive zone that led to a Washington penalty.
“It was exciting,” said Ruotsalainen. “It was a pretty big day for me and my family. It’s a dream come true moment for me. It was huge.”
2. The Dahlin-Jokiharju pair is here to stay. One of Krueger’s significant missteps was how he handled the Sabres’ top young defensemen. A stubbornness to allow their talents to shine led to a lack of confidence. Granato, on the other hand, has given Dahlin and Jokiharju the green light to contribute offensively.
This pairing works because Granato isn’t forcing defensive-zone starts on Dahlin and Jokiharju. Both are being used in situations where they can help on offense. Their chemistry was on display in the first period with Dahlin’s cross-ice pass setting up Jokiharju, who cut the deficit to 2-1 with a wrist shot from atop the left circle.
“We kind of read off each other, so I think both of us, we can play some better hockey,” Jokiharju said of Dahlin. “I think that’s really much, I can have the puck a little bit more. Like, we’re making plays out there and having fun. So, it’s so much fun to play with him.”
3. Time to invest in goaltending: Linus Ullmark’s future in Buffalo is uncertain. The 27-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent and will ask for a raise despite missing time each of the past two seasons with lower-body injuries.
Ullmark, though, doesn’t need to be in goal to have his value increase. The Sabres’ other three goalies to start games this season – Tokarski, Carter Hutton and Jonas Johansson – have gone a combined 1-19-3.
Tokarski, a 31-year-old thrust into a backup role because of injuries and Johansson’s trade to Colorado, needed to stop Justin Schultz’s unscreened short-side shot only 28 seconds in the second period. You can’t allow easy goals against a team as talented as Washington.