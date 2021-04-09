Observations: Casey Mittelstadt, other young players shine in Sabres' loss

Mittelstadt shifted to center out of necessity with Jack Eichel and Dylan Cozens both recovering from upper-body injuries. Granato has no plan to move Mittelstadt back to the wing anytime soon. This game was the latest example why the organization views Mittelstadt as a long-term solution down the middle.

Mittelstadt logged 17:10 of ice time while centering a line between Rasmus Asplund and Tage Thompson, both of whom are 23 years old. The line had a 52.3% 5-on-5 shot differential against the Capitals (26-11-4).

With the Sabres trailing by two goals in the second period, Asplund raced to a loose puck behind Washington’s net, lifted Schultz’s stick for the steal and sent a centering pass in front. Mittelstadt made a quick deke and beat Vanecek with a far-side shot to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 9:52 remaining.

The goal was Mittelstadt’s fifth in 25 games this season. Across the past six games, Mittelstadt has four goals with two assists.

“I think I just had some time to grow up,” said Mittelstadt. “I think that’s more than anything. I don’t know if it’s so much on the ice as off the ice. Getting myself ready to play, taking care of my body away from the rink. I think that all leads. I think you get in what you put out and obviously trying to get better at that. It’s just part of growing up.”