Observations: Brett Murray's first NHL goal a bright spot in dismal loss to Kraken

There wasn't much to like Monday night in KeyBank Center as the expansion Seattle Kraken dumped the Buffalo Sabres for the second time this season.
The Kraken rolled to a 7-4 win as Jared McCann and Mason Appleton scored two goals apiece. Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was burned for short-handed goals in the first period by Carson Soucy and Brandon Tanev that gave Seattle a 2-0 lead it would not relinquish as it won for the fourth time in five games. The Sabres fell to 8-11-3 and are 1-5-1 in their last seven.
While Jeff Skinner scored twice to lead the Buffalo offense, the biggest feel-good moment was the first NHL goal by winger Brett Murray.
Kyle Okposo's shot went wide of Seattle goalie Chris Driedger and Murray banged the puck in off the back boards at 1:53 of the second period to cut Buffalo's deficit to 3-1. Dylan Cozens quickly scooped up the puck for safe keeping.
"It was a pretty special feeling, something you work your whole life for," said Murray. "For it to finally happen is amazing. Even more amazing, I was able to have my entire family in the stands there. It makes it even more special."
Murray, a fourth-round choice in 2016, had nine-goal seasons in Rochester each of the last two years, but had a fine showing at this year's Prospects Challenge and in training camp. He's been even better with the Amerks, collecting six goals in nine games.
Murray got an assist Saturday in Detroit for his first NHL point and now has his first NHL point streak at two games. He was strong on the puck down low all night, in a game which too many Sabres were soft in handling and defending it.
Tuch shined on Monday as he joined his teammates on the ice for the first time, taking part in their morning skate in a non-contact role prior to the game against Seattle.
"I've liked everything with Murray each time he's come up," coach Don Granato said after the morning skate. "He's become better each time he went back. I went and watched a week and a half ago and he's better because of the experience."
Murray credited the wisdom of Okposo and the natural skill of Cozens for his continued strong play, noting how he regularly picks the veteran Okposo's brain for nuances of the game.
"It is just being able to take at least one thing away every single time I come to the rink," Murray said.
There wasn't much else to like about the first two periods. The Sabres were beaten to loose pucks all over the ice and routinely failed to cover the front of the net.
McCann's goal at 7:59 of the second was a particular embarrassment. Morgan Geekie dominated Henri Jokiharju in the corner and one-handed the puck in front, where McCann was all alone to tap it in – as four Sabres watched from behind him. Defenseman Robert Hagg and the line of Rasmus Asplund, Zemgus Girgensons and Anders Bjork were victimized.
Here are some other observations from the ugly loss:
1. Decline it
That was the opinion of a leather lung in the 300 level when the Sabres were awarded a power play in the second period. He was undoubtedly scarred by what he saw in the first.
Soucy took a Yanni Gourde feed and beat Dustin Tokarski on a slapshot at 5:47 of the first after Gourde upended Dahlin behind the net. Dahlin was burned again by Tanev at 14:40 after the Seattle forward beat him wide and then outmuscled him for a rebound. The Sabres had entered the game as one of six NHL teams without a short-handed goal against them this year.
"We didn't have the sense of urgency to start with respect to details and that was obvious," Granato said. "We allowed too much too easy ... The first two goals of the game are shorthanded on our power play. Not by design, obviously. We just didn't have enough guys playing good and guys that just absolutely didn't look like themselves."
2. Party in the USA
Skinner's goal song played twice, on a power play wraparound at 17:27 of the second and again at 37 seconds of the third off a Victor Olofsson rebound. Skinner has eight goals in 21 games this season – one more than he totaled in 55 games last year, the worst of his NHL career.
"Last year was a challenging year and honestly not how I would like to contribute to the team," Skinner said. "Personally, it's nice to get going and hopefully we can keep going as a line. ... Part of my job is starting offense and to capitalize on opportunities, and I'm going to try and keep doing it."
3. History lessons
Call it round two of the Granato family rivalry Monday night in KeyBank Center.
The Sabres seem to like getting picked on in the Kraken record book. They became the first team to lose twice to Seattle and the Soucy goal was the first short-handed tally in Kraken history. Seattle's seven goals also were its most thus far in its inaugural season. In addition, Jordan Eberle notched the first hat trick in Seattle history against Buffalo in the 5-2 win Nov. 4 in Climate Pledge Arena.
The Kraken are the 43rd NHL team the Sabres have played since joining the NHL in 1970. The Sabres fell to 13-5-1 in their first home game against teams that joined the NHL via expansion after 1970.
4. Lineup news
Defenseman Jacob Bryson only took one cycle in pregame warmups before he gave way to Will Butcher for the game. Granato said Bryson is dealing with a nagging issue but should be ready to play on the team's upcoming road trip.
5. Next
The Sabres will practice here Tuesday before heading south for a difficult two-game road trip. They'll play Thursday at Florida and Saturday at Carolina. The next home game is Dec. 7 vs. Anaheim.