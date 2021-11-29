Observations: Brett Murray's first NHL goal a bright spot in dismal loss to Kraken

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

1. Decline it

That was the opinion of a leather lung in the 300 level when the Sabres were awarded a power play in the second period. He was undoubtedly scarred by what he saw in the first.

Soucy took a Yanni Gourde feed and beat Dustin Tokarski on a slapshot at 5:47 of the first after Gourde upended Dahlin behind the net. Dahlin was burned again by Tanev at 14:40 after the Seattle forward beat him wide and then outmuscled him for a rebound. The Sabres had entered the game as one of six NHL teams without a short-handed goal against them this year.

"We didn't have the sense of urgency to start with respect to details and that was obvious," Granato said. "We allowed too much too easy ... The first two goals of the game are shorthanded on our power play. Not by design, obviously. We just didn't have enough guys playing good and guys that just absolutely didn't look like themselves."

2. Party in the USA

Skinner's goal song played twice, on a power play wraparound at 17:27 of the second and again at 37 seconds of the third off a Victor Olofsson rebound. Skinner has eight goals in 21 games this season – one more than he totaled in 55 games last year, the worst of his NHL career.