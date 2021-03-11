Observations: 'Bad hit' on Dylan Cozens looms larger than another Sabres loss

“I’m trying to work on it,” Olofsson said. “Obviously I haven’t been good 5-on-5 at all this year. Just been trying to get more pucks to the net and stay around the net. I think these last few games I’ve been getting more opportunities and finally get to score one today, but I’ve still got a lot of improvements there.

Olofsson’s past two games have been some of his best at even-strength. He had an assist and two shots Tuesday, including a drive to the net late in the second period. He was strong again against the Penguins, punctuated by his one-timer goal on a pass from Riley Sheahan to tie the score 2-2 at 8:46 into the second period.

2. Promising return for Thompson: It was time for Thompson to receive another look in the bottom six.

The Sabres have received little production from Cody Eakin’s line, and the remaining 31 games are an opportunity for General Manager Kevyn Adams to assess what he has on this roster. Thompson, 23, made a good impression Thursday, particularly with his showing in the first period.

The former first-round draft pick scored on a wraparound to tie the game 1-1 after helping Kyle Okposo on the forecheck and protecting the puck from Sidney Crosby. Thompson also had a shot on goal by finding room in the slot during a power play.