Observations: 'Bad hit' on Dylan Cozens looms larger than another Sabres loss

Colin Miller did not see the hit that sent Dylan Cozens flying into the boards.
Miller didn’t need to. The Buffalo Sabres defenseman saw Cozens lying on his back, pushed Pittsburgh Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese against the glass and started throwing punches. Miller did not stop until he tossed Aston-Reese to the ice.
The uppercut Miller used to stun Aston-Reese was pittance compared to the loss of Cozens, a bright spot for the Sabres during a dismal stretch that’s sent them to the bottom of the NHL standings.
Uncertainty surrounding Cozens’ status loomed larger than the winless streak reaching nine games with a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Penguins on Thursday in KeyBank Center.
The hit angered Sabres players and coach Ralph Krueger, who expressed disappointment that Aston-Reese wasn’t assessed a penalty for delivering the hit after Cozens had dumped the puck from the red line.
“Looking at it now, it’s pushing the numbers in a real vulnerable, dangerous spot,” Krueger said. “I think it has to be a penalty and good for Millsy jumping in there, but really difficult when you see a player exposed like that and you give him a push right in the numbers at that distance.
“You know the danger of that as a player, so quite disappointed that wasn’t called at that point. More disappointed with Dylan having to come out of the game at that point.”
The Sabres (6-15-4), now 0-8-1 in their last nine games and 31st in the NHL with 16 points in 25 games, were already without Jack Eichel, who left Buffalo to seek a second opinion on an upper-body injury that has sidelined him for consecutive games.
Now Krueger may be without Cozens, a 20-year-old rookie whose reliable play earned him a promotion to anchor the top line alongside Taylor Hall and Sam Reinhart. At the time of the hit, the Sabres were trailing 3-2 and piecing together an encouraging performance against the Penguins (16-9-1).
However, at 2:27 into the third period, Aston-Reese delivered the hit while Cozens was approximately five feet from the boards. Cozens, who was drafted seventh overall in 2019, appeared to hit the back of his head and skated off slowly. He needed to be helped down the tunnel and did not return to the game.
“It’s too bad,” said Miller, who had yet to see a replay of the hit. “To me, when I saw it quickly on the ice there, it definitely looked liked he got some separation from the boards. So, hopefully he’s all right and you never want to see that.”
“I think it was kind of a bad hit,” Victor Olofsson added. “He was in a vulnerable place and he had his momentum going after he dumped the puck there toward the goal. Just gave him an extra push and I think that was really unnecessary and a dangerous play. I don’t know what the status is with Dylan, but it didn’t look good.”
Sixteen seconds after Cozens left the game, Anthony Angello, a Syracuse native who grew up a Sabres fan, pushed the Penguins’ lead to 4-2 with a snapshot from the right circle that beat Jonas Johansson. Pittsburgh added an empty-net goal to send Buffalo to its 11th regulation loss in 15 games since returning from the two-week Covid-19 pause on Feb. 15.
Cozens was still being evaluated when Krueger spoke to the media via video conference call after the game. An update likely won’t be revealed until the Sabres practice Friday in KeyBank Center. It’s another significant blow to a team that’s already without Eichel, Jake McCabe, Linus Ullmark and Zemgus Girgensons.
Reinhart called Cozens a “natural fit” at center after the rookie’s first game at the position Tuesday night. The injury depletes the Sabres’ depth chart, which will be delivered another blow if Eric Staal is traded before the April 12 deadline.
GM Kevyn Adams’ first significant deal on the job was trading forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Staal in August.
“There is a lot of passion in this group and I believe in this group,” Krueger said. “I love coaching this group. The pain of now is not changing that pleasure of coaching them. Millsie just showed the fire that is in this side and in this squad and we need to turn that into results.”
Here are other observations from the game Thursday night:
1. Olofsson trending up: Olofsson is already one of the NHL’s top scorers on the power play since he first reached in the NHL in March 2019. However, his goal in the second period Thursday night was his first at even-strength since the season opener. The 25-year-old needs to fix his game at 5-on-5 and he knows it.
“I’m trying to work on it,” Olofsson said. “Obviously I haven’t been good 5-on-5 at all this year. Just been trying to get more pucks to the net and stay around the net. I think these last few games I’ve been getting more opportunities and finally get to score one today, but I’ve still got a lot of improvements there.
Olofsson’s past two games have been some of his best at even-strength. He had an assist and two shots Tuesday, including a drive to the net late in the second period. He was strong again against the Penguins, punctuated by his one-timer goal on a pass from Riley Sheahan to tie the score 2-2 at 8:46 into the second period.
2. Promising return for Thompson: It was time for Thompson to receive another look in the bottom six.
The Sabres have received little production from Cody Eakin’s line, and the remaining 31 games are an opportunity for General Manager Kevyn Adams to assess what he has on this roster. Thompson, 23, made a good impression Thursday, particularly with his showing in the first period.
The former first-round draft pick scored on a wraparound to tie the game 1-1 after helping Kyle Okposo on the forecheck and protecting the puck from Sidney Crosby. Thompson also had a shot on goal by finding room in the slot during a power play.
"It’s always nice to put one in the net," said Thompson, who had not scored an NHL goal since Jan. 29, 2019. "Obviously, I hadn’t played hockey in a while coming off of the shoulder injury and being out of the lineup, so it’s nice to get the monkey off your back and build a little bit of confidence. At the same time, we need to start winning games and that will feel a lot better."
3. Time for a change: This was a horrible night for Johansson. He made a weak attempt to stop Brandon Tanev’s breakaway, got caught deep in his net on Jake Guentzel’s goal and needed to make a save on Angello’s shot in the third period.
Johansson managed only 22 saves on 26 shots in his 12th NHL appearance.
It was a strange decision to start Johansson, considering Carter Hutton is 5-1 with a .940 save percentage in eight career appearances against Pittsburgh.