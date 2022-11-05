Observations: As Rasmus Dahlin joins the injured list, Sabres battle hard but fall late to Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. – The Buffalo Sabres lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night, 5-3, and dropped games on consecutive nights on their Southern road swing. It was a noble effort under very adverse conditions, which made the result that much more gut-wrenching.
Tampa Bay rookie defenseman Nick Perbix scored the game-winning goal, taking a drop pass from Nikita Kucherov and beating Eric Comrie from the slot with 4:55 to go for his first goal in the NHL. Kucherov, who had three assists, hit the empty net with 57.7 seconds left to complete a four-point night
But the tight game against the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions in Amalie Arena was far more noteworthy for the word that came down less than 90 minutes before faceoff: Rasmus Dahlin was hurt and out of the Buffalo lineup.
The Sabres' most dominant player this season sat out with an upper-body injury and the team said he is listed as day to day. Coach Don Granato declined to go into specifics on the injury during his pregame media briefing. But a source indicated it occurred Friday night in Carolina during the first-period confrontation Dahlin had with Hurricanes forward Jasperi Kotkaniemi, who connected with a gloved right hand to Dahlin's face before officials could break them up.
People are also reading…
Support Local Journalism
Observations: Sabres' three-game winning streak wiped out as Sebastian Aho hat trick sparks Hurricanes
The Sabres fell to 7-4 in the opener of their road back-to-back set.
Dahlin played the rest of the game apparently unaffected and even scored his seventh goal of the season with one-tenth of a second left in the third period but was unavailable to the media afterwards while he was getting checked in the trainers' room.
Dahlin has seven goals and eight assists in 11 games this season while playing 25 minutes, 53 seconds per game. Dahlin played 26:58 in the 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes, collecting a career-high eight shots on goal and 11 attempts while also blocking three shots. He ranks second in the league among defensemen in points and fifth in ice time.
The Sabres are without Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson (knee) and Henri Jokiharju (facial fracture). Meanwhile, Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body) returned to the Buffalo lineup to replace Dahlin after sitting out the last four games. Kale Clague and Lawrence Pilut, who both started the season in Rochester, have been regulars on defense for several games.
"We're confident in these guys, the guys that are out there," said Jeff Skinner, whose goal at 4:25 of the third period gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead. "It's some big shoes to fill. We've got to sort of fill those those minutes collectively. But we have the confidence we can get the job done. Obviously, we didn't get the result. But there's a lot of good things and over the course of 82 games, these are kinds of kinds of things you want to build on."
With Dahlin out, rookie Owen Power took the mantle as Buffalo's ice time leader in the game. Power, who entered leading NHL rookies in ice time at 22:41 per game, piled up 28:14 in this one while playing with Clague. Lyubushkin took Dahlin's spot alongside Jacob Bryson. The third pair of Pilut with Casey Fitzgerald remained intact.
"This is why you sign extra guys over the summer, for these moments," Granato said. "Unfortunately, we've had a barrage of injuries specifically to the defensive group which is a little bit uncanny but you just deal with it."
Here are some observations on the game:
1. Power-ful performance
Power had two assists, a plus one rating and six hits in the game, his first against the veteran Tampa Bay lineup and in front of the usual sellout crowd of 19,092.
"The environment did not affect him one one bit," Granato said of Power, who played 24:43 in Carolina. "And I can't say that for every guy on the team. It's just amazing his performance tonight."
"It was kind of a good challenge for me to do that and hopefully we can build off of that," Power said. "A couple of their goals came off real good chances for us and they kind of came back down the ice and put them in the back of the net. They're obviously a real real experienced team and hard to play against."
2. On the scoresheet
The Sabres went toe to toe with Tampa, twice coming back to tie the game in the first 40 minutes and taking a 3-2 lead on Skinner's stuffer off an Alex Tuch pass from the edge of the crease at 4:25 of the third period. Zemgus Girgensons took his own rebound off the back boards to make it 1-1 at 16:24 of the first period and Casey Mittelstadt's mid-air tip-in of a Power wrist shot at 8:34 of the second made it 2-2.
Nick Paul and Brayden Point scored the first two goals for Tampa, the latter also on a power play. Former Buffalo draft choice Brandon Hagel forged a 3-3 tie at 7:40 of the third, jamming home the puck from in tight after initially fanning on a shot.
"We lost that game because of difference in experience, not skill," Granato said.
3. In the nets
It was a strong showing from Buffalo's Comrie, who made several top saves against the Lightning's marquee players. He foiled Point in the second period on a spin-o-rama move and spent the middle period thrice frustrating Kucherov and stopping Hagel on a short-handed breakaway. But the Perbix goal, an unscreened shot, irked him.
"The guys played great tonight. Our D-corps was awesome. We battled really, really hard and we deserved to get least a point tonight,"
Comrie said. "I let in a goal with less than five minutes left and I can't do that in a 3-3 game. If they put in perfect shots, kudos to them. But that's a save I can make and a save that I want to make."
4. Troubles with Tampa
The Sabres are 1-10-1 in their last 12 games against the Lightning overall, with the lone win being a 5-1 triumph on Oct. 25, 2021 in KeyBank Center. Buffalo is 0-6-1 in the last seven here and has been outscored, 34-18
5. Next
The Sabres will be off Sunday in advance of a big week ahead in KeyBank Center. Arizona is in town Tuesday night and then Buffalo hosts the top two teams in the league as Jack Eichel-led Vegas comes on Thursday and Boston visits next Saturday.