Observations: As offense struggles to find rhythm, Sabres are overcome by Kings

After glimpse of success, Sabres work overtime to improve their 3-on-3 play The Sabres did not win a game in 3-on-3 last season, with the four wins in their 4-7 record post-regulation all coming in shootouts.

2. More strong work in net

Tokarski got his third start of the season in goal in relief of Craig Anderson and was again sharp, making 31 saves. While there didn't appear to be much he could do on any of the goals, he was unhappy he couldn't fight through the Brown screen on the Kopitar goal.

"I've got to find a way to see that," said Tokarski, who is 1-1-1, 1.93/.936 in his three starts. "You're going to give up some shots and you trust your goaltender to make those (saves) from farther out. So I've got to find a way to see that puck."

"There's not much more we can ask them to do," defenseman Jacob Bryson said. "They've kept the pucks out of the net every game. They stood on their heads multiple games and even saved us a couple of times. ... They've been awesome in net. A brick wall back there."

3. A new look

The Sabres changed up things at left wing, and Brett Murray was thus able to make his first appearance of the season in place of John Hayden, playing on a line with Arttu Ruotsalainen and Drake Caggiula. Granato also put Anders Bjork on a line with Dylan Cozens and Vinnie Hinostroza and had Jeff Skinner going with Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo.