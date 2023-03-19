At this point in what has become a grueling string being played out to yet another Buffalo Sabres season going nowhere, the most important thing the rest of the way is monitoring the progress of newly signed goalie Devon Levi.

Your latest Levi Watch update is this: The 21-year-old is expected to meet the Buffalo media for the first time since development camp in July on Monday morning, but the brakes are pumped on quickly getting him into the Sabres' crease.

Coach Don Granato said Sunday that it is doubtful Levi will be on the ice for practice Monday because the Sabres are still working through the goalie of the future's immigration issues. Specifically, he needs a work visa because he is no longer just a Northeastern University student after signing his NHL entry-level contract Friday.

Levi isn't playing in a game until he gets into some practices, so there's no indication yet when he might make his NHL debut. It would seem the earliest that would happen would be the March 27 game against Montreal.

As for the Sabres' game Sunday against the Boston Bruins? Their play in it was so irrelevant, at times, that it pales in comparison to the fan base's thirst for news about Levi.

Patrice Bergeron scored 15 seconds after the opening faceoff and the NHL's best team had a simple skate through KeyBank Center in a ridiculously easy 7-0 win over the sunk Sabres.

Bergeron, Garnet Hathaway and Jake DeBrusk all scored in the first 12 minutes to give the visitors a 3-0 lead, and that was that. Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves for his fourth shutout.

The Sabres continue to be allergic to guarding the middle of the ice, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen continues to have folks pining to see Levi in the net.

On the Bergeron goal, Luukkonen was caught out of position, Henri Jokiharju and Owen Power were both looking to the back of the net and Brad Marchand fooled everyone with a back pass to the unguarded slot for a Bergeron tap in

The Hathaway goal was one that had to be stopped, a shot that went high glove after the Boston forward got around Rasmus Dahlin on the wall. Luukkonen has lost five straight (0-3-2) and has given up four or more goals seven times in his last 10 games.

Luukkonen has gotten 30 games at the NHL level this season, and it's time to see Levi for a few. Whenever that time is.

Hampus Lindholm found the open middle for a goal at 7:48 of the second period to make it 4-0. In the third, David Pastrnak needed just 23 seconds of a third-period power play to score his 48th of the season, and Charlie Coyle scored 56 seconds later. Charlie McAvoy scored the final goal with 2:01 to play

The Bruins had just 25 shots on goal in the game, and Luukkonen stopped only 18. That's not going to help the ol' save percentage.

Mentally, the Sabres appear shot. Wednesday's shootout loss in Washington, a game they led three times by two goals but couldn't close out, appears to be the final blow they won't recover from.

Players pass when they should shoot, a bad habit that rookie Jack Quinn has, oddly, been unable to shake. Luukkonen has suddenly been unable to make a big save, but he's got to be awfully tired of unguarded opponents coming down the chute at him, too.

Some other quick observations on the game:

1. The lineup

Tyson Jost, Vinnie Hinostroza and Jacob Bryson were scratches, while JJ Peterka returned to the Buffalo lineup after getting scratched Friday in Philadelphia. Kale Clague went back in to replace Bryson.

With Jost out, coach Don Granato did more work on his forward lines. Jeff Skinner, who was pulled from the top line in Philly, stayed with Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson. It was another look at center for Mittelstadt, who has spent most of his time in recent months on left wing.

Jordan Greenway started the game with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, but again brought nothing to the table. He was off that line by the end of the second period, and Skinner was back on it.

2. By the numbers

Sabres (33-30-6): They're 1-5-2 in their last eight games and 2-7-2 in their last 11. They are 13-19-3 at home, including 0-3-1 in their last four and just 2-7-1 in their last 10 downtown.

Bruins (53-11-5): The NHL's best team finished a five-game road trip by winning the last three after opening with losses in Detroit and Chicago. Boston is 26-8-2 on the road, going 10-2 in the last 12.

The season series: Buffalo went 1-3 against Boston this year, while the Bruins were 3-0-1 against Buffalo. Boston outscored the Sabres 14-1 in the final two meetings.

Attendance: At 19,070, it was the season's ninth sellout of the season and fourth in the last seven home games. There were plenty of fans in Black and Gold chanting "Let's Go Bruins"

3. Next

The Sabres' next two games are also at home, Tuesday against Nashville and Friday vs. New Jersey. No need to follow the out of town scoreboard anymore.