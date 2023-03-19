In what has become a grueling string being played out to yet another Buffalo Sabres season probably going nowhere, the most important thing the rest of the way is monitoring the progress of newly signed goalie Devon Levi.

Your latest Levi Watch update is this: The 21-year-old is expected to meet the Buffalo media for the first time since development camp in July on Monday morning, but the brakes are pumped on quickly getting him into the Sabres' crease.

Coach Don Granato said Sunday that it is doubtful Levi will be on the ice for practice Monday because the Sabres are still working through the goalie of the future's work visa procedures after he signed his NHL entry-level contract Friday.

Levi isn't playing in a game until he gets into some practices, so there's no indication yet when he might make his NHL debut. It would seem the earliest that would happen would be March 27 against Montreal.

Hope it's soon. This team needs a massive jolt of something.

The Sabres' shoddy play in Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins was irrelevant compared to the fan base's thirst for news about Levi, who must have gotten an eyeful while watching from the press box.

Patrice Bergeron scored 15 seconds after the opening faceoff, and the NHL's best team had a simple skate through KeyBank Center in a ridiculously easy 7-0 win over the just-about-sunk Sabres.

Bergeron, Garnet Hathaway and Jake DeBrusk scored in the first 12 minutes to give the visitors a 3-0 lead, and that was in front of a sellout crowd of 19,070. DeBrusk had three assists for a team-high four points and goalie Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves for his fourth shutout, and second in a row.

It was just the third time in franchise history Buffalo has lost a home game by seven goals, the others being in 1977 to Montreal (9-2) and a 2015 tank year game to Minnesota (also 7-0).

The Sabres are 2-7-2 in their last 11 games overall and 13-19-3 at home on the season. With 13 games left, they somehow remain six points out of a playoff spot -- but it feels more like 26.

"We obviously haven't been ourselves. We haven't been the team we've been the whole year," center Dylan Cozens told The Buffalo News after this one, the team's third loss by 6-plus goals in the last 10 games. "It's unacceptable right now with what's been on the line.

"We believe we're still in it. But we've got to actually go out and play like it. It's not going to be easy games. Everyone wants to win at this time of the year. It's just unacceptable by us this last stretch."

The Sabres continue to be allergic to guarding the middle of the ice, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen continues to have folks pining to see Levi in the net.

On the Bergeron goal, Luukkonen was caught out of position, Henri Jokiharju and Owen Power were both looking to the back of the net and Brad Marchand fooled everyone with a back pass to the unguarded slot for a Bergeron tap-in.

"That first one is on our line," said Zemgus Girgensons, who was a step late to Bergeron. "That can't happen. We talked about it, saying tight five tight, and we just have gone away from those little details."

The Hathaway goal was one that had to be stopped by Luukkonen, a shot that went high glove after the Boston forward got around Rasmus Dahlin on the wall. Luukkonen has lost five straight (0-3-2) and has given up four or more goals seven times in his last 10 games.

"This is something he needs," Granato said of Luukkonen, now at 3.63/.890 for the season. "He needs that battle with maybe doubting himself for the challenge of having to respond under greater pressure."

Luukkonen has gotten 30 games at the NHL level this season, and it seems time to see Levi for a few. Whenever that time is.

Hampus Lindholm found the open middle for a goal at 7:48 of the second period to make it 4-0. In the third, David Pastrnak needed just 23 seconds of a third-period power play to score his 48th of the season, and Charlie Coyle scored 56 seconds later. Charlie McAvoy scored the final goal with 2:01 to play.

The Bruins had just 25 shots on goal in the game, and Luukkonen stopped only 18. That's not going to help the ol' save percentage. In the last two meetings, the Bruins have pummeled the Sabres, 14-1.

Mentally, the Sabres appear shot. Wednesday's shootout loss in Washington, a game they led three times by two goals but couldn't close out, appears to be the final blow they won't recover from.

"You're not going to feel great every game, and it's up to you individually to understand when you're not feeling it and adjust your game," Girgensons said.

Players pass when they should shoot, a bad habit that rookie Jack Quinn has, oddly, been unable to shake. Luukkonen has suddenly been unable to make a big save, but he's got to be awfully tired of unguarded opponents coming down the chute at him, too.

"We're in a very heightened situation, more of a microscope," Granato said. "And what they've done to this point in the season has earned them that unfortunate pressure and now it's learning to manage it and deal with it better.

"Our group needs this as experience. Unfortunately we don't get that experience without going through this and it's not fun."

Here's a couple other quick observations on the game:

1. The lineup

Tyson Jost, Vinnie Hinostroza and Jacob Bryson were healthy scratches, while JJ Peterka returned to the Buffalo lineup after getting scratched Friday in Philadelphia. Kale Clague went back in to replace Bryson.

With Jost out, Granato did more work on his forward lines. Jeff Skinner, who was pulled from the top line in Philly, started with Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson. It was another look at center for Mittelstadt, who has spent most of his time in recent months on left wing.

Jordan Greenway started the game with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, but again brought nothing to the table. He was off that line by the end of the second period, and Skinner was back on it.

2. Big, bad Bruins

Boston (53-11-5) finished a five-game road trip by winning the last three after opening with losses in Detroit and Chicago.

The Bruins are 26-8-2 on the road, going 10-2 in the last 12, and went 3-0-1 overall against the Sabres this year. The loss was on an Alex Tuch overtime goal on New Year's Eve in TD Garden.

3. Next

The Sabres' next two games are also at home, Tuesday against Nashville and Friday vs. New Jersey.