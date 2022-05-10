Observations: Arttu Ruotsalainen is a standout but Amerks drop series opener in Utica

UTICA – The message has come through pretty clear during three games of the Calder Cup Playoffs. If you're penciling out the Buffalo Sabres' lineup for next season, don't make the easy mistake of forgetting about Arttu Ruotsalainen.

Now, it should be noted that the 24-year-old Finn is playing on an expiring contract. And he took pains last month to shoot down reports out of Sweden that he had already signed next year to play in Switzerland.

But eyebrows throughout the Buffalo organization have to be raised with Ruotsalainen's performance in Rochester, particularly in the Amerks' three postseason games to date.

In a disappointing 6-3 loss to the Utica Comets in Tuesday's opener of the best-of-five North Division semifinals, Ruotsalainen scored two slick goals and was easily Rochester's most dangerous offensive player.

The Amerks had a 2-0 lead after just 6:03 on a pair of one-timers as Ruotsalainen whipped home a Brett Murray pass on Rochester's first shot at 2:21 and JJ Peterka then scored on a power play off a Mark Jankowski feed.

Utica got goals in a 59-second span early in the second period to tie the game but Ruotsalainen put Rochester ahead again, 3-2, at 11:37 of the second period by whipping home a snapshot that deflected off the stick of a Utica defenseman and into the top corner of the net.

Ruotsalainen had 18 goals and 33 assists for the Amerks this season that included AHL Player of the Month honors in March. The breakthrough came after a frustrating 18-game stint in Buffalo that finished with just two goals and two assists.

Ruotsalainen scored the overtime winner in Game 1 of the first round against Belleville and leads the AHL in postseason goals (5) and points (7).

The Amerks were overpowered by the North Division champion Comets over the final 40 minutes. Utica snapped a 3-3 tie on Joe Gambardella's rebound goal with 10:31 left and put the game away when AJ Greer scored two goals in the final six minutes, the latter on a breakaway.

Here are some other observations on the game:

1. Complete turnaround

Utica woke up from its 10-day (plus one period) break with a blistering middle period. The Comets outshot the Amerks, 20-5, and scored three goals to erase the Amerks' early lead.

Tyce Thompson – Tage's younger brother – got Utica on the board at 4:31 by banging in a loose puck in the crease and defenseman Robbie Russo tied the game 59 seconds later as Dell was late pushing to his right and couldn't stop Russo's shot after a cross-ice pass.

Russo leaked open away from the play in exactly the kind of play Rochester coach Seth Appert warned about after his team's pregame skate.

"They're an interesting team because the guys away from the puck for Utica a lot of times are more dangerous than the guy with the puck," Appert said. "They lurk on the backside of the ice in the offensive zone. ... You have to have really good accountability defensively for guys away from the puck and just really cannot get puck-focused."

Ruotsalainen's second goal gave the Amerks the lead again and the Amerks lost a golden chance when Peterka failed to corral a puck in the neutral zone that would have sent him in on a 2-on-1 break with Jack Quinn. Peterka then turned and took a frustration slashing penalty at 15:33.

It took only 20 seconds for Utica to tie it on the power play as Comets captain Ryan Schmelzer – the Buffalo native and former Canisius College captain – banged his own rebound past Dell to make it 3-3. Schmelzer had career highs of 18 goals and 32 points this year, his fourth in the Devils' organization.

2. The Amerks' lineup

Appert utilized a prospect-laden top line with Peyton Krebs centering Quinn and Peterka. Ruotsalainen was at right wing with Murray and center Mark Jankowski. West Seneca native Sean Malone centered Ryan MacInnis and captain Michael Mersch while forwards Lukas Rousek and Brandon Biro saw limited duty as Rochester went with an 11-7 lineup.

Casey Fitzgerald, down from the Sabres, played on the top defense pair with Jimmy Schuldt. Ethan Prow had two assists from the back end for Rochester.

On the injury front, Appert said goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) remains out for at least the first three games of this series and probably longer. He was injured April 29 in a goalmouth collision with Schmelzer during the Amerks' 8-1 win over Utica in Rochester.

"I think it'd be a stretch for him to be back (in this series)," Appert said. "But he is getting better and doing well."

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) remained out Tuesday but Appert said he has "a higher potential" of playing in the series.

3. The setting

Adirondack Back Center, long known as the Utica War Memorial, dates to 1959 but has had several upgrades over the years. Also known as "The Aud" like its much larger former counterpart in Buffalo, the building was the site of one of the most memorable scenes of the 1977 movie classic "Slap Shot" starring Paul Newman.

The arena stood in for one in Peterborough, Ont., and is most remembered for the scene where a pregame brawl erupted prior to a game for Newman's "Charlestown Chiefs". The scene was based on a real brawl that erupted between the Buffalo Norsemen and the Johnston Jets prior to the decisive game of a 1976 North American Hockey League playoff series.

The Norsemen refused to come out of their locker room after the brawl and forfeited the game, and thus the series. In the movie, Steve Hanson of the legendary Hanson brothers famousty admonishes a referee that he's "listening to the (expletive) song" after the striped shirt warns him during the national anthem about further shenanigans during the game.

4. Next

The series takes an unusual break due to Utica University graduation ceremonies scheduled for the building and doesn't resume until Game 2 here on Saturday night. Game 3 is Sunday at 5:05 in Rochester's Blue Cross Arena and the Amerks also host Game 4 Tuesday at 7:05.

