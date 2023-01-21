Observations: Another dynamic play by Dylan Cozens starts Sabres' march to victory

Still euphoric when stepping off the ice Thursday, Dylan Cozens was carrying the stick he used to score the game-winning goal and the puck he shot past New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin to cap the celebration of Ryan Miller’s legacy with a Buffalo Sabres victory.

As Cozens made his way to the dressing room to continue the celebration, he came across Miller’s son, Bodhi. Rather than adding to his trove of hockey keepsakes, Cozens handed both over to give Bodhi, Ryan and the rest of the Miller family another memory from a night they will always remember.

“It wasn’t something that anyone told him to do,” Ryan recalled during the MSG broadcast Saturday afternoon. “I was just pulled away doing something else. No one’s around, it’s just those two alone. Gives him the stick. New favorite player, by far.”

Cozens gave Bodhi another memory Saturday afternoon. With the puck on his stick again, Cozens faked out Anaheim Ducks winger Jakob Silfverberg and scored the Sabres’ first goal of the 6-3 win on a quick, high shot over goalie John Gibson.

The goal helped the Sabres to another fast start on a day in which Miller dropped the puck with Bodhi by his side for a ceremonial faceoff between Gibson and fellow U.S.-born goalie Craig Anderson.

Buffalo’s two-goal lead evaporated in the second period Saturday, but it took over again by scoring three times in the third period, including two goals in 6:05 by Victor Olofsson, to pull away for the win. Peyton Krebs also chipped in two goals and Jeff Skinner had one on a first-period power play. They improved to 23-19-2 and kept pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves to earn 12th win in 18 appearances since joining the club in November. The Ducks (13-29-5) continued their freefall to the bottom of the Pacific Division. Trevor Zegras scored twice for Anaheim in the second period to help tie the score 3-3 at the second intermission.

This was another signature showing by Cozens in his breakout season. The Sabres’ dynamic, two-way center has 16 goals and 42 points – the latter is more than all but one player 21 years old or younger in the NHL – with 10 multipoint performances across 44 games. He’s developing into the player former General Manager Jason Botterill envisioned when the Sabres chose him with the seventh pick in the 2019 draft.

Gradually, Cozens has evolved into a play-driving tour de force. His latest feat in the first period showed patience and a killer instinct. In past seasons, Cozens may have hesitated to see if there was a passing lane to get the puck to a teammate. Not anymore, though.

After collecting a Rasmus Dahlin pass in the neutral zone, Cozens crossed the blue line and stickhandled to manipulate Silfverberg into dropping to the ice to try to block a shot. Cozens then skated around the Ducks winger, drove to the net and snapped the puck into the top of the net for a 1-0 lead at 9:53 into the game.

Cozens has 34 points in his last 32 games, and he’s only one of three Sabres with at least 100 shots on goal this season. The others are Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. Cozens has already surpassed his offensive production from 2021-22, when he totaled 13 goals and 38 points in 79 games.

Entering Saturday, Cozens ranked third on the team in individual scoring chances in 5-on-5 situations, according to NaturalStatTrick, and his line with JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn is a threat to score each time it takes the ice.

Cozens is one of several Sabres who have already earned a spot in the organization’s long-term plans, yet he’s a restricted free agent this summer. His next contract could resemble the seven-year, $50 million pact signed by Thompson in August.

Here are other observations from the game:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

1. Olofsson on a roll

This is the best Olofsson has played since reaching the NHL in 2019. The 27-year-old winger’s goal in the third period Saturday, a one-timer on a perfect cross-ice pass by defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead with 17:48 left in the third period.

And Olofsson added another later in the game when he intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway to set a new career-high with 21 goals this season.

2. Still sloppy

Jeff Skinner’s wrist shot from the slot for a goal in the first period gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead and capped an ugly shift by the club’s top power-play unit. Buffalo turned the puck over four times before Tuch dropped it back to Skinner, who fired it off the post and in for his 19th goal of the season.

The Sabres are still near the top of the league in power-play effectiveness, but they’re 3-for-20 over their last seven games because the first group is pressing and turning the puck over too often. The second group has been the better of the two over the past several games.

3. Power kill

The Sabres’ penalty kill entered Saturday ranked 26th in the NHL, but they’ve shown significant improvement over the past several games and are on a 14-for-15 run. Most important, Granato and his staff, specifically Marty Wilford, who coaches the defense and penalty kill, have modernized the way the Sabres are attacking when shorthanded.

The club has become a threat to score when down a man. The latest example occurred in the first period when Kyle Okposo intercepted a pass and led the charge up ice before earning a shot from the slot. The Sabres’ six shorthanded goals matched their total from last season.

4. On a roll

Krebs has been an interesting player to watch during his second season in Buffalo. The 21-year-old center has been scratched eight times at different points as a developmental opportunity to watch from a different perspective.

Since uniting with Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons, Krebs has looked like a different player. Rather than forcing plays, he's playing a hard, direct game and he's making more of an impact on the forecheck. His first goal Saturday came on a scramble in front and his second was an aggressive drive down the slot to put Buffalo ahead 6-3.

Ignore the overall stat line. Krebs has been tremendous recently, and he's showing why he was the prospect acquired in the Jack Eichel trade.

5. Next

The Sabres hit the road for a four-game trip that begins Monday night in Dallas with an 8:30 puck drop against the Stars.