As the chant from blue-and-white clad fans reverberated inside KeyBank Center, “Go Leafs, go,” Don Granato called a timeout in the first period Tuesday night to try to get the Buffalo Sabres to regain their composure.

His players listened intently. Frustration was apparent in their facial expressions and body language. Their myriad mistakes led to three goals by the Toronto Maple Leafs in only 3:23, and their play in every area of the ice rapidly deteriorated after Ryan O’Reilly scored on the first shot against goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

The Sabres eventually put Granato’s words into action on the ice, but it was too late. Luukkonen was replaced by Craig Anderson when the Maple Leafs scored their fourth goal on their 10th shot and they left Buffalo with a 6-3 win.

Rather than gaining ground in the playoff chase, the Sabres saw their two-game win streak snapped because of turnovers, poor defensive play and a glaring mistake by Luukkonen when he was beaten by Michael Bunting’s short-side shot for the Maple Leafs’ fourth goal in a span of 8:18.

Buffalo’s issues at home continued. The Sabres' 11-15-2 record inside KeyBank Center is among the worst in the league. The Sabres (28-25-4) have games in hand over others competing for a wild-card playoff spot, but they must correct their bad habit of giving up goals in bunches.

"You can’t give them any opportunity," said Sabres winger Alex Tuch. "It’s a game of momentum, it’s a game of inches. When one team has the momentum, you’ve got to weather the storm and we didn’t as a unit. Individually, no one was ready. No one was ready to be a game-changer."

The problem began early in the first period when the Sabres made their first of many glaring defensive mistakes.

Mitch Marner collected a pass from John Tavares in the right circle, then passed to the slot where Tyson Jost was late to cover O’Reilly, who snapped a quick shot past Luukkonen 3:51 into the game.

O’Reilly, who finished with a hat trick and four points, scored his second goal since joining the Maple Leafs only 37 seconds later with a backhanded shot after he got behind the Sabres’ porous defensive coverage. The lead grew to 3-0 when Tavares beat two Buffalo skaters to a loose puck in the slot at 7:14.

The Sabres didn't have a shot on goal until 9:59 into the game, and they were outshot 15-8 in the first period.

"They had jump at the start, we didn’t," said Granato. "It was one of those nights were you could see we weren’t processing things well. I thought that was the case through the entire game. We didn’t look sharp and we didn’t feel sharp."

The timeout wasn’t enough to address the Sabres’ inability to stop the Maple Leafs’ transition offense. Mike Rielly threaded a stretch pass down the ice that split Buffalo’s defense and gave Bunting a breakaway. Luukkonen took a poor angle when Bunting snapped a shot over his blocker for a 4-0 lead 12:09 into the Maple Leafs’ first game in KeyBank Center since Nov. 13, 2021.

Anderson entered the game, but a goalie change wasn’t going to solve the Sabres’ careless play with the puck or their disjointed coverage in the defensive zone. Tuch almost broke through for their first goal when he poked a loose puck past goalie Ilya Samsonov, but it didn’t count because the linesman blew the whistle too soon.

And though the Sabres outshot the Maple Leafs 8-2 over the first 12 minutes of the second period, Samsonov stopped the few quality chances he faced. William Nylander scored Toronto’s fifth goal against a Buffalo penalty kill that entered Tuesday ranked 30th in the NHL.

"One guy was working; the other two guys, three guys were watching behind him, giving them too much time and space when they’re supporting each other all over the ice," said Tuch, speaking generally about the Sabres' play. "Honestly, it looked really easy for them out there. We allowed it to be easy for them."

The first-period unraveling cost the Sabres any opportunity of a comeback. They scored three goals in the third period, capped by Jeff Skinner's wrist shot from the left circle that cut the deficit to 5-3.

Jack Quinn spoiled the shutout with a shot from the right circle for his ninth goal of the season. Tuch added his 27th goal of the season, and 100th of his career, on a quick shot over Samsonov’s blocker to make it 5-2, but the Maple Leafs held behind O'Reilly's third goal to improve to 35-15-8 and they remain second in the Atlantic Division.

This was the first game in a brutal stretch of the schedule for the Sabres. Eleven of their next 12 games are against teams in contention for a playoff spot. Their stop in San Jose to wrap a recent road trip to California included an ugly 28-minute span in which they had only three shots on goal.

There are significant issues to fix, including a power play that’s 7 for 52 in 18 games, if the Sabres are going to snap the franchise’s 11-year playoff drought.

"We’re going to have to pick up the pieces and move on and that’s what you do," said Granato.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Looking ahead

Fans are clamoring for General Manager Kevyn Adams to make a splash before the March 3 trade deadline, but is this team really one or two players away from correcting the problems that have crept into their game over the past month? Buffalo is 8-8-2 since Jan. 9, a stretch that’s coincided with their issues on the power pay.

He should try. The Sabres need to alter the mix, and they’d benefit from strengthening this group for a playoff push. A blockbuster isn’t necessary. It doesn’t make sense to deplete the organization’s prospect depth for a short-term move. Add a defenseman and an energizing, stable presence for the bottom six who can shift momentum on the forecheck or deliver a big hit to put an opponent on notice.

2. Struggles

The Sabres needed to see more from Luukkonen on the Leafs’ fourth goal. It’s understandable if Luukkonen was frustrated by the repeated odd-man rushes, but he can’t show it like he did on that high-blocker shot by Bunting that made it 4-0.

Granato had to make the goalie change after watching Luukkonen’s body language on Bunting’s goal. Luukkonen must learn from the situation because it can’t happen again if he’s going to be the No. 1 guy down the stretch. He has an .855 save percentage in four appearances in February.

3. Bad stretches

How can a team in the playoff hunt look stunned for an eight-minute span during the first period of a home game against a rival? Granato didn't want to sound like he was making excuses for his team, so he emphasized the need to look ahead.

The Sabres can't completely ignore this result, though. There needs to be some soul-searching because there's no valid reason for that sort of unraveling. No one made a play to shift momentum back to their side. A big hit could have done the trick. It's time for this team to play more physical, whether it's a systematic or personnel adjustment.

4. Next

The Sabres go back on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers on Thursday and Friday, respectively.