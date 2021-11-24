Observations: Another bad showing by a goalie derails Sabres' progress

“Tonight was a product of them just shooting everything,” Okposo said. “They made it a point, especially in the first and third, to just throw everything at the net and crash. We just didn’t do a good enough job clearing the second opportunities, and they were able to cash in on that. The best way to eliminate that is spending more time in the o-zone.”

Dell remained in the game until the intermission, when he took Tokarski’s spot on the bench. With the difficult first period, Dell has a 4.87 goals-against average and .862 save percentage in five appearances this season. It was the third time in four games that Buffalo made a goalie change.

Entering Wednesday, the Sabres ranked 26th in 5-on-5 save percentage and 26th in goals against, despite ranking 13th in shot quality against at 5-on-5. Tokarski’s numbers are inflated because of the ugly 5-0 loss to Calgary in which his teammates had unquestionably their worst game of the season, so his response against Boston is an encouraging development.

The Sabres’ forwards and defensemen gave an uneven performance with Tokarski in net, though. They outshot Boston 14-7 in the second period before an ugly third in which Buffalo had only three shots on goal. The Bruins, meanwhile, had 18 shots in the third period and scored their fifth goal during a five-minute power play.

