Observations: Anders Bjork helps Sabres push back in shootout loss to Bruins

This was the kind of opportunity Anders Bjork rarely received during his four seasons with the Boston Bruins.
Game on the line in overtime, puck on his stick with the result holding weight in the East Division’s playoff race. The 24-year-old just didn’t envision he would be the one trying to play the role of spoiler in his former home arena, TD Garden.
Bjork received a centering pass from Kyle Okposo, stickhandled left to send rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman sprawling in desperation and positioned himself to ruin his former teammates’ quest to earn two points.
Bjork skated too wide and could not get a shot off in what could have won the game for his new team. Less than 48 hours after learning of his trade to the Buffalo Sabres, Bjork and his fellow young teammates pushed the Bruins to the brink, only to lose in a shootout, 3-2, on Tuesday night.
“I thought I made a good move and that’s one I wish I could take back,” lamented Bjork.
This was another resilient comeback by the Sabres (10-25-7), who are 4-2-3 in their last nine games and have prioritized the development of young players in the season’s final weeks.
Bjork is now part of that plan. The former fifth-round draft pick was acquired by the Sabres late Sunday night in a trade that sent former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall and center Curtis Lazar to the Bruins. Though Bjork has the speed and shot release to produce offensively, he was stuck in a lesser role for Boston.
The Sabres want to give Bjork more minutes in situations that allow his skill to shine. Placed on a line with rookies Dylan Cozens and Arttu Ruotsalainen, Bjork earned his first point with Buffalo in the first period. He got the puck deep to Cozens, whose ensuing pass to the slot got deflected toward the blue line. Defenseman Colin Miller fired a slap shot to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead.
“It was a kind of a whirlwind, but I felt all right,” said Bjork. “I think I’ve got a lot more to show and can play a more complete game. … I can build a lot and hopefully quickly.”
Interim coach Don Granato planned to limit Bjork’s workload in his first game, as there was little time to go over the nuances of the Sabres’ 5-on-5 system. Bjork finished with 13:55 of ice time and had one shot on goal.
Bjork averaged 12:30 of ice time across 138 regular-season games with the Bruins, receiving the third-fewest offensive-zone starts at 5-on-5 among Boston forwards to appear in at least 20 games this season. As a result, he had only two goals with three assists in 30 games, and he was a healthy scratch in five games prior to the deadline.
“He worked, he focused,” said Granato. “You could see his work ethic. You could see some of the skills he has, his skillset: speed, quickness. Had a great opportunity to finish the game off and just missed. As part of the process, I thought he did his part.”
With only 14 games remaining in a 10th consecutive non-playoff season, Granato is pushing young players to embrace prominent roles. He used 12 different Sabres during a 3-on-3 overtime in which Buffalo controlled play and had a goal waved off because Cozens was called for high sticking.
Rasmus Dahlin scored the tying goal with 8:07 remaining in regulation during a shift that included an exceptional play by fellow 21-year-old defenseman Henri Jokiharju. Tage Thompson, 23, fought Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller to stick up for teammate Rasmus Asplund after a hit in the second period.
It’s a group that Granato wants to grow together under difficult circumstances. Bjork won’t be part of a playoff run like he was in Boston last season, but he views the change of scenery as a chance to fulfill his potential.
“It’s a fresh start for me,” said Bjork, a left wing under contract through 2022-23. “I don’t think my time in the NHL has gone the way I wanted it, but this is a great opportunity for me to start over and begin working even harder to become the player I believe I can be. I’m excited to do it here.”
Here are other observations from the game Tuesday:
1. A pushback finally came, but this game exposed a flaw in the Sabres’ roster. There wasn’t an immediate reaction from a Buffalo player after Bruins forward Nick Ritchie delivered a blindside hit that injured Riley Sheahan. No one engaged Ritchie after he hit Dahlin from behind, either.
It wasn’t until the second period that defenseman Matt Irwin dropped the gloves and simply tried to hold off a barrage of punches from Ritchie. Thompson, who has no business fighting a player of Millar’s pedigree, took a right hook to the cheek during a scrap later in the period.
“I love the way our teammates stuck up for each other and they did it quick and they responded in that regard,” said Granato. “They found it within them to fight through a night when they didn’t feel good, things weren’t as sharp as they would like.”
The Sabres don’t need a goon. A pure fighter isn’t useful anymore. But Buffalo should add a few players who make opponents think twice about taking liberties against Dahlin and others.
2. The Sabres will have a difficult final 14 games if Linus Ullmark can’t return. Ullmark, the team’s 27-year-old starting goalie, did not return after leaving the game with a lower-body injury only 4:54 into the first period. He appeared to be in discomfort after making a few maneuvers during a long Bruins possession in the Sabres’ zone.
This isn’t ideal for the Sabres or Ullmark. Buffalo’s other three goalies to appear in an NHL game – Dustin Tokarski, Jonas Johansson and Carter Hutton – have gone a combined 1-19-4. Tokarski played fairly well in relief, providing the Sabres with 29 saves before struggling in the shootout.
But there’s no one ready to help behind Tokarski. Prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has an .888 save percentage in 14 games with the Rochester Americans this season, and the taxi squad goalie is Michael Houser, who has no NHL experience.
General Manager Kevyn Adams chose to not trade Ullmark ahead of the deadline Monday because the Sabres are prioritizing a contract extension for the pending unrestricted free agent. Another injury could impact Ullmark's leverage in negotiations. He’s already missed 32 games with separate lower-body injuries over the past two seasons.
3. Belief is finally back. The Sabres are 1-17-2 against the East Division’s top four teams, including Boston. However, Buffalo is finally competitive. The Bruins should have been the desperate team Tuesday, as they are fighting to hold on to the final playoff spot in the division.
Boston just acquired Taylor Hall, who finished with three shots on goal in 16:43 of ice time, and have arguably the deepest group of forwards in the NHL. But the Sabres pieced together another comeback after two ugly periods in which they were outmuscled and outplayed.
It’s an encouraging step for a group that’s without captain Jack Eichel and lost three other key players to trades: Lazar, Brandon Montour and Eric Staal.
“The group we have in the locker room is such a great group,” said Dahlin. “A couple games ago we turned the game around and now we know we can do that. We all believe in our system, we all believe in each other.”