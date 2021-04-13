Observations: Anders Bjork helps Sabres push back in shootout loss to Bruins

The Sabres want to give Bjork more minutes in situations that allow his skill to shine. Placed on a line with rookies Dylan Cozens and Arttu Ruotsalainen, Bjork earned his first point with Buffalo in the first period. He got the puck deep to Cozens, whose ensuing pass to the slot got deflected toward the blue line. Defenseman Colin Miller fired a slap shot to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead.

“It was a kind of a whirlwind, but I felt all right,” said Bjork. “I think I’ve got a lot more to show and can play a more complete game. … I can build a lot and hopefully quickly.”

Interim coach Don Granato planned to limit Bjork’s workload in his first game, as there was little time to go over the nuances of the Sabres’ 5-on-5 system. Bjork finished with 13:55 of ice time and had one shot on goal.

Bjork averaged 12:30 of ice time across 138 regular-season games with the Bruins, receiving the third-fewest offensive-zone starts at 5-on-5 among Boston forwards to appear in at least 20 games this season. As a result, he had only two goals with three assists in 30 games, and he was a healthy scratch in five games prior to the deadline.