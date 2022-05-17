Observations: Amerks unable to advance, setting stage for series-deciding Game 5

ROCHESTER – Jack Quinn finally found the time and space to unleash his award-winning shot, causing an audible gasp from the 8,791 fans who filled Blue Cross Arena hoping to see a series-clinching win Tuesday night.

Quinn, the American Hockey League’s rookie of the year and a top prospect with the Buffalo Sabres, rang a shot off the helmet of Utica Comets goalie Nico Daws when the Rochester Americans were trailing by a goal in the second period.

Quinn fought through the frustration of a goal drought that’s spanned all six playoff games, doing whatever he could to try to send the Amerks to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2004.

He and his teammates have one more opportunity to advance. Rochester committed too many turnovers, lost too many puck battles and allowed numerous odd-man rushes in a 4-2 loss to the Utica Comets that evened the best-of-five, second-round series at two games apiece.

"They’ve been the best team in the American Hockey League, not just in our division, but pretty much the whole league almost all year," Rochester coach Seth Appert said. "They’re a great team, they have a lot of pride, they believe they’re a Calder Cup contender. That’s what I expected from them. ...

"There’s another level of competitiveness that a championship-caliber team rises to when their back is against the wall, and they did tonight and it took us too long to get to that level."

The series-deciding, and possibly season-defining, Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday night in Utica at 7 p.m. The winner will face Laval in the next round.

Rochester trailed 4-0 at the end of the second period and didn't break through until Arttu Ruotsalainen's power-play goal with 4:13 remaining in regulation. Mark Jankowski capped the Amerks' scoring in the final minute of a third period in which they outshot Utica 21-7 and the Comets took five minor penalties.

The roar of the crowd began at the opening puck drop, as fans chanted in unison, “Let’s Go Amerks!” On the ice, Rochester held the puck for the first 2:30 of the first period. Defensemen Peter Tischke and Brandon Davidson had the initial shots on goal, sending the North Division’s first-place Comets into a scramble.

Similar sequences in this series ended with a momentum-shifting goal for Rochester and a deafening roar from the crowd on home ice.

Trouble began shortly thereafter with the Comets skating toward goalie Aaron Dell for a 3-on-1 that ended with Fabian Zetterlund missing the net. Utica cut down the Amerks’ passes in the neutral zone, tiring out Rochester’s players and resulting in long possessions for the visitors.

Utica broke through at 6:53 into the game to take a 1-0 lead when Rochester defenseman Ethan Prow turned the puck over in his own end. A quick passing play ended with Nolan Foote scoring his first goal of the playoffs.

"I think we were on a heels a bit all game," said Amerks center Peyton Krebs. "We played a little tight. We wanted to win this one really bad, and I think we were a little bit too tight and couldn’t get to our game."

Another mishap gave New Jersey's 2020 first-round draft choice Alexander Holtz a clear look at Dell in the final seconds of the period. The game got uglier for the Amerks.

They had only 11 shots on goal through 40 minutes, including zero in the final 7:14 of the second period. Utica scored three goals in the middle frame, the latter two occurring in a span of 1:32. A.J. Greer scored twice, and Chase De Leo made it 4-0 with a goal during a 5-on-3 power play.

The Amerks’ season is on the brink. They’ve been counted out before. The group endured numerous injuries throughout the season, causing Appert to use a makeshift lineup dotted with ECHL players for a long stretch. Rochester made the playoffs on the final day of the regular season and pulled off its first series win since 2005.

These are the moments Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams wants for his prospects. And though an opportunity was squandered Tuesday, the Amerks have shown that their blend of young talent -- led by Quinn, Krebs and JJ Peterka -- and experienced veteran players can defy the odds.

"It’s what you live for, right? Krebs said. "It’s do or die, playoffs. Those are the moments you dream of as a kid. We want to make the most of it."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Difficult moments

There wasn’t a standout performer for the Amerks through 40 minutes. Goaltending wasn’t to blame. Dell played as well as possible given his teammates’ struggles. But this game can be used as an important learning tool for young players.

Utica was desperate to extend its season following a horrible showing at 5-on-5 in Game 3. Quinn, Krebs, Peterka and others will be better from the experience. The third period showed some promise with Quinn and Peterka assisting on Jankowski's goal.

2. Spirited bout

Casey Fitzgerald injected energy into the Amerks with his fight against Utica defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk early in the third period. Fitzgerald was sticking up for Krebs, who was tossed to the ice by Okhotiuk after the whistle.

The fight led to a desperate push for the Amerks, who drew on their experience in adverse situations.

"We’ve won games with rosters that weren’t exactly ideal, and we’ve had 54 players on our roster this year," said defenseman Jimmy Schuldt. "We’ve been in tough situations. Lots of guys had covid, injuries, that kind of thing. Now our backs are against the wall."

3. Around the boards

• The AHL suspended Utica defenseman Robbie Russo for Game 4 because of his high hit on Amerks captain Michael Mersch late in regulation Sunday night. Russo was penalized for a check to the head and Rochester scored the game-winning goal on the ensuing power play. Mersch did not return to the game and wasn’t available for the Amerks for Game 4.

• Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson did not play because of a lower-body injury that’s prevented him from competing in the playoffs.

• Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen remains out with a lower-body injury but is expected to be ready to join the Amerks if they advance to the third round. The same goes for winger Linus Weissbach, who suffered an upper-body in Game 1 of the first-round series against Belleville.

4. Amerks’ lineup

Ryan MacInnis was elevated to the top line alongside Quinn and Sean Malone with Mersch out. Brett Murray remained at left wing, centered by Mark Jankowski and Ruotsalainen at right wing. Brandon Biro was with Krebs and Peterka. Lukas Rousek rotated into lines and Ryan Scarfo drew into the lineup.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.